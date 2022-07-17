A look at the Cleveland Browns could do for the backup quarterback position if Deshaun Watson is suspended for the season, or close to it.

The Cleveland Browns will soon have an outlook on their 2022 season when they find out the suspension length for Deshaun Watson. The current consensus is that the suspension is inevitable, but the length is the question. That length could have an impact on the Browns’ season, perhaps even their roster. With a lengthy suspension, the Browns may be forced to add another backup quarterback to play behind Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett is in Cleveland on a one-year deal that will pay him $4.65 million. Nearly all of that money is guaranteed, as the Browns knew they needed a serviceable backup when they traded for Watson. A suspension of some sort was always likely; the Browns want to win games during that time. If the suspension is lengthy, let’s say anything eight or more games, adding another quarterback makes a ton of sense. If Watson is suspended for a year the Browns will be building for 2023, though that won’t be admitted.

Quarterback is the single most important position in the game of football. If Brissett has to miss any time during the period he’s the team’s starter, the Browns could be in for some hurt. Josh Dobbs is on the Browns’ roster, but meaningful snaps from Dobbs may not be the best choice.

One option for Cleveland is to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers. It probably wouldn’t take a lot of draft compensation, middle to late round pick. It’s the cost that likely makes this unlikely. Garoppolo is set to make nearly $27 million in 2022 under his current contract. Trading him under the current contract is a dream scenario for the 49ers, one that likely won’t happen. San Francisco can cut Garoppolo, and only have to pay the $1.4 million cap hit. That is the likely direction for both sides there.

If the Browns want Garoppolo it will cost more than Brissett’s salary, and they will have to at least think about starting him in this scenario. That could cause some other issues.

With already paying Baker Mayfield $10.5 million this season to play for another team, Cleveland should be focused on rolling over cap space for extensions that will soon kick in. There are cheaper options on the market than Garoppolo. You essentially hope your third-string quarterback does not have to see the field.

Health hasn’t been a sizable concern for Brissett ever, but he has not played in the AFC North either. There’s no reason to believe the Browns would need to turn to someone else besides Brissett, but injuries are something that can’t be guessed on.

Other current free agents that could be cheaper than Garoppolo could be Cam Newton, A.J. McCarron, or Garrett Gilbert. Of the three, Gilbert makes the most sense, he was on the team in 2019-20. Gilbert isn’t going to win you games, but he’s a placeholder.

The vision will get much clearer after the length of any suspension is announced in the coming weeks. For now … the thought of Cleveland having to add another quarterback is still there.

