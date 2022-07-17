Skip to main content

Column: Who’s the Browns Backup QB if Watson is Suspended for the Long Haul?

A look at the Cleveland Browns could do for the backup quarterback position if Deshaun Watson is suspended for the season, or close to it.

The Cleveland Browns will soon have an outlook on their 2022 season when they find out the suspension length for Deshaun Watson. The current consensus is that the suspension is inevitable, but the length is the question. That length could have an impact on the Browns’ season, perhaps even their roster. With a lengthy suspension, the Browns may be forced to add another backup quarterback to play behind Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett is in Cleveland on a one-year deal that will pay him $4.65 million. Nearly all of that money is guaranteed, as the Browns knew they needed a serviceable backup when they traded for Watson. A suspension of some sort was always likely; the Browns want to win games during that time. If the suspension is lengthy, let’s say anything eight or more games, adding another quarterback makes a ton of sense. If Watson is suspended for a year the Browns will be building for 2023, though that won’t be admitted.

Quarterback is the single most important position in the game of football. If Brissett has to miss any time during the period he’s the team’s starter, the Browns could be in for some hurt. Josh Dobbs is on the Browns’ roster, but meaningful snaps from Dobbs may not be the best choice. 

One option for Cleveland is to acquire Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers. It probably wouldn’t take a lot of draft compensation, middle to late round pick. It’s the cost that likely makes this unlikely. Garoppolo is set to make nearly $27 million in 2022 under his current contract. Trading him under the current contract is a dream scenario for the 49ers, one that likely won’t happen. San Francisco can cut Garoppolo, and only have to pay the $1.4 million cap hit. That is the likely direction for both sides there.

If the Browns want Garoppolo it will cost more than Brissett’s salary, and they will have to at least think about starting him in this scenario. That could cause some other issues.

With already paying Baker Mayfield $10.5 million this season to play for another team, Cleveland should be focused on rolling over cap space for extensions that will soon kick in. There are cheaper options on the market than Garoppolo. You essentially hope your third-string quarterback does not have to see the field.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Health hasn’t been a sizable concern for Brissett ever, but he has not played in the AFC North either. There’s no reason to believe the Browns would need to turn to someone else besides Brissett, but injuries are something that can’t be guessed on.

Other current free agents that could be cheaper than Garoppolo could be Cam Newton, A.J. McCarron, or Garrett Gilbert. Of the three, Gilbert makes the most sense, he was on the team in 2019-20. Gilbert isn’t going to win you games, but he’s a placeholder.

The vision will get much clearer after the length of any suspension is announced in the coming weeks. For now … the thought of Cleveland having to add another quarterback is still there.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson Contract Implications For Team Building
News

Houston Texans Settle with 30 Woman Who Accused Deshaun Watson of Sexual Misconduct

By Pete SmithJul 15, 2022
F3AA1F36-E6E1-4F4E-AEB9-6A859EFA945E
News

Ndamukong Suh Remains on Browns Radar

By Brandon LittleJul 13, 2022
Options for Cleveland Browns Approaching Nick Chubb's Future
News

Browns RB Nick Chubb Ranked Highly on NFL’s Top Rushers List

By Brandon LittleJul 13, 2022
Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Panthers Baker Mayfield Speaks on Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski

By Brandon LittleJul 12, 2022
Nov 22, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) reacts after a pass play to Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Denzel Ward Recognized as Top-10 Corner

By Evan CrowellJul 12, 2022
4781106B-03E8-40A4-AA69-4EDD81C597A1
News

When a Decision on Potential Suspension for Browns Deshaun Watson Could Come

By Brandon LittleJul 11, 2022
Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) looks to the bench during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

NFL Personnel Grades Myles Garrett As No. 2 Edge

By Evan CrowellJul 11, 2022
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) runs a drill during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

NFL Network Predicts Rookie Success For Perrion Winfrey

By Evan CrowellJul 10, 2022