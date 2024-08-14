3 Cleveland Browns Players Next In Line For Contract Extensions
The Cleveland Browns finalized a three-year contract extension with linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on Wednesday, ensuring another key piece of their defense is in place.
However, the Browns are far from done.
There are still a bunch of notable players up and down Cleveland's roster who will be due for new deals soon.
Here are the top three Browns players next in line for a big pay day.
David Njoku, Tight End
David Njoku will earn $14.5 million this season (between his base salary and a bonus) and is on the books for another $14.25 million in base salary in 2025.
Beyond that, though, the book is empty for Njoku, who is coming off of the best season of his career.
Will Cleveland head to the negotiating table with the Pro Bowler soon?
It's a rather risky proposition given how inconsistent Njoku has been since he entered the NFL in 2017. Between 2019 and 2021, for example, Njoku amassed a grand total of 70 catches for 729 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2023 alone, he hauled in 81 receptions for 882 yards and six scores.
In fairness to Njoku, injuries played a major role in his lack of production throughout that three-year stretch, but that's all a part of it.
The 28-year-old has rebounded rather nicely the last two seasons, as he also snared 58 balls for 628 yards and four touchdowns in a solid 2022 campaign. But what Njoku does in 2024 will surely determine whether or not the Browns deem him worth a lucrative long-term deal.
Martin Emerson Jr., Cornerback
Martin Emerson Jr. is entering just his third NFL season, so he doesn't even become eligible for a contract extension until next offseason. But Cleveland may already want to start thinking about it.
While Denzel Ward gets most of the shine in the Browns' secondary and Greg Newsome is more of a well-known name, Emerson flashed tantalizing ability over his first two NFL seasons. Last year, he racked up 59 tackles, four interceptions and 14 passes defended without surrendering a single touchdown.
Emerson could be well on his way to establishing himself as one of the best cornerbacks in football, and elite corners are expensive.
The Browns should get ahead of the curve and try to lock up Emerson next spring before his price tag skyrockets even more.
Of course, Cleveland may ultimately have to decide between Emerson and Newsome, the latter of whom is preparing to enter the fourth year of his rookie deal (the Browns exercised his player option for 2025). Cleveland may want to choose Emerson.
Alex Wright, Defensive End
This is currently based more on potential than anything else, but Alex Wright seems to be a possible breakout candidate for 2024.
The 23-year-old didn't do a whole lot during his rookie campaign in 2022, logging 28 tackles without a sack. However, last year, Wright posted 25 tackles and five sacks, displaying some pretty impressive pass-rushing chops.
Did the former third-round pick benefit from playing along the same defensive front as Myles Garrett? Sure, but that doesn't change the fact that Wright put forth a strong showing in rather limited action (he only played in 38 percent of the Browns' defensive snaps in 2023).
Expect to see an uptick in Wright's playing time this season. He may end up being a pass-rushing specialist, as he needs quite a bit of work as a run defender. But he still seems to have the potential to be a very disruptive force in the trenches.
Like Emerson, Wright becomes eligible for a fresh deal next offseason. If Wright continues to show progress in 2024, Cleveland may have to come with a new contract.