Answer At Quarterback Should Be Obvious For Cleveland Browns
The developments at quarterback leading up to the game versus the Cincinnati Bengals were certainly intriguing. Fans of the Cleveland Browns have been frustrated with the play of Deshaun Watson and many have been calling for Jameis Winston to start instead.
Winston has been the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart all year so far and has even taken some snaps in short yardage situations. However, that changed on Sunday.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson was elevated to the No. 2 quarterback role and Winston found himself amongst the inactives as the emergency third quarterback.
Was this to try and prevent the fans from chanting for Winston to come on in favor of Watson? Are the Browns preparing to tank in order to get the best possible draft pick? Do they actually believe that DTR has a chance to play a significant role on this roster for years to come?
The exact reason is unknown, yet a non-contact injury to Watson provided some answers for what the team should do at the position for the rest of 2024. Watson went down with an Achilles injury and early speculation is that he will miss the remainder of the season.
Thompson-Robinson entered the game and made some plays with his legs. The problem is that the second-year player from UCLA once again struggled as a passer. He went 11 of 24 for 82 yards and two interceptions. His inability to connect with open wide receivers should be concerning especially since this was a winnable game due to a strong defensive performance for the Browns.
Winston finally got an opportunity with four minutes left in the game. It was the first time the offense moved down the field quickly. Winston went five for 11 for 67 yards and threw an excellent touchdown pass to David Njoku. He was also able to find Cedric Tillman for the two-point conversion to make it a seven-point game (21-14).
The Browns were unable to recover the onside kick and ultimately lost. That being said, Winston proved that he should have been the No. 2 quarterback going into this game. If he would have been playing from the moment Watson went down with the injury, perhaps this team would have picked up their second win of the season. The probability would have certainly been higher.
It seems obvious that Winston should be the answer for the rest of 2024. In his NFL career, he throws a lot of touchdowns (142) and interceptions (99). You know what you have with him under center and he can move the offense down the field.
Winston gives this team a chance at a somewhat respectable rest of the season and the Browns need to make the right decision moving forward.