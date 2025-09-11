Browns vs. Ravens Analysis: Three Areas the Browns Need to Improve in Week Two
The Cleveland Browns had a solid showing in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, with some positive takeaways to feel good about, despite their 0-1 record going into Week 2 being the only tangible outcome.
Harold Fannin Jr. looked like someone who belonged in the NFL, Dylan Sampson showed flashes of excitement and Carson Schwesinger was a new bright spot on a defense that had a great showing against a top offense in the NFL.
This week, getting a win will be even more of an uphill battle, as the Browns are currently double-digit underdogs according to most oddsmakers. But if they can improve in these three areas, the Browns could find themselves in the game with a chance to win on Sunday.
1. Browns Need To Run The Ball
First, the offense needs to run the ball much better than it did in Week 1.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski has made it a point to get back to the roots of his wide zone run scheme. The result in Week 1 wasn’t very good, though. 49 yards rushing, averaging two yards per carry. This isn’t enough balance for the team, as Stefanski’s scheme is best when the run sets up the pass, not the other way around.
Having to lean on Flacco to throw the ball 45 times is not setting the Browns up for success. The possible return of Quinshon Judkins may be the spark this ground attack needs.
2. Win The Turnover Battle
Second, Cleveland needs to limit their turnovers while actually forcing their opponents to make some as well. Last week, the Browns had two turnovers on self-inflicted wounds that could have been avoided while forcing zero takeaways from the Bengals. Against Baltimore, to improve their chances of pulling the upset, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward, and the rest of the defense are going to have to find a way to force some turnovers and set the Browns offense up with momentum and shorter fields.
3. Browns Need To Score Touchdowns, Not Field Goals
Lastly, Cleveland has to finish drives. Watching the game last week, the Browns had plenty of drives reach plus territory, but ended in missed field goals and turnovers on downs. Andre Szmyt will be kicking for his job this week, but there will be less pressure on him if the Browns can find a way to start ending these drives in the end zone instead of between the 20-40 yard lines.
Not everything is going to be perfect, and this is a reconstruction year for the team, but if they can start to get some of these things figured out week by week as the year goes on, they will have a very solid foundation to build off of heading into next season.