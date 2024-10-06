Cleveland Browns Have Favorable Opportunity To Save Their Season In Washington
Outside of the team's own locker room, you won't find many people who "trust" the Cleveland Browns right now.
A 1-3 start to the season, that includes back-to-back embarrassing losses to the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders will do that. And yet, as Cleveland rolls into the nation's capital for a battle with the Commanders, who have suddenly become the darlings of the NFL, a real opportunity to save the season awaits.
Yes – the prospect of slowing down rookie QB Jayden Daniels with his 82.1 completion percentage – and an Commanders offense that has taken the league by storm may feel a little bit daunting. Washington ranks sixth in total offense entering Week 5. Its third in rushing offense, 12th in passing offense, third in points per game and first in third down offense.
Oh yeah, the Commanders also come into Sunday on a three-game win streak. They’re read hot, the Browns are simply not.
One win can change all that. And despite all the hand-wringing over the Commanders offense and electric rookie QB, they are beatable.
For starters, as good as their offense has been, their defense leaves plenty to be desired. That side of the ball ranks 27th in total defense, 23rd in rushing defense, 22nd in passing defense, 25th in points allowed per game and dead last in the NFL on third down defense.
With star quarterback Deshaun Watson coming off of arguably his most complete performance as a member of the Browns, going against a shaky Washington defense presents a pretty unique opportunity for him build upon what he did in Las Vegas last week.
One thing that has eluded Watson since his arrival in Cleveland is the consistency of producing multiple strong outings in a row. He’s got a really good opportunity to buck that trend on Sunday – so long as his receivers catch the ball and his offensive line can get out of their own way.
All that may feel like a big ask right now, but it’s not like the Browns are devoid of talent. Returning to help those efforts are LT Jedrick Wills and TE David Njoku, both expected back in the lineup for Week 5.
Meanwhile, as great as Daniels has been, he’s also a rookie and no rookie goes through a whole season without some growing pains. A defensive front with Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith present a pretty massive challenge. And after a week where Jim Schwartz re-emphasized tackling, the issue of so many missed tackles better be corrected.
Anyone picking the Browns to win at this point must be powered by dreams and prayers. A matchup with Washington, darling as they've been, is still a favorable one for a number of reasons for the Browns if they just get out of their own way. Again, a big ask.
A single win could get the Browns season back on track in a hurry. So if not now, with their backs against the wall, then when?