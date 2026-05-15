Predicting Every Browns Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

The NFL unveiled its complete 2026 schedule on Thursday night, and the Cleveland Browns are set to play 15 of their 17 games on Sundays at 1:00 p.m. ET.

They will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 during "Thursday Night Football," and their last game of the season will be vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, yet to be determined. Below are score predictions for each matchup throughout the season.

Week 1 at Jacksonville Jaguars

The Browns will kick off their season on the road, marking the first time Todd Monken serves as a head coach in an NFL regular season game.

Jacksonville was one of the top organizations in the league last season, winning 13 games, and expect the Jaguars to come out on top here. Cleveland’s offense will still be trying to find its rhythm early in the season, and starting against a team with playoff potential isn’t exactly ideal.

Score prediction: Jaguars 24-Browns 16

Record 0-1

Week 2 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cleveland will stay in the Sunshine State after facing the Jaguars, with a matchup against the Buccaneers and the Browns' former quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

The Browns managed to get the better of Mayfield in their first encounter after his departure while he was with the Carolina Panthers in 2022. However, this time around, Mayfield will get the upper hand against his former team.

Score prediction: Buccaneers 27-Browns 21

Record 0-2

Week 3 vs. Carolina Panthers

The Browns finally have a home game after starting their first two on the road, and this matchup could give Cleveland its first win of the season. Although the Panthers made the playoffs last season, they aren't considered among the league's best teams. The question is whether the Browns can overcome Carolina's strong defense. Despite playing at home, the Browns will struggle to find the end zone, and the Panthers will snatch a win.

Score prediction: Panthers 21- Browns 13

Record 0-3

Week 4 vs. Steelers

Cleveland will return to prime-time action for the first time since its loss to the Denver Broncos on "Monday Night Football" in December 2024. The last time the Browns hosted a night game was against the Steelers in 2024, when they won. This season, they aim to replicate that success once again. Cleveland hasn't lost to the Steelers at home since 2021, and it won't this season, earning its first win in 2026.

Score prediction: Browns 23- Steelers 21

Record 1-3

Week 5 at New York Jets

The Browns could be on a winning streak after this game, while the Jets may end up just as bad as, if not worse than, the Browns. Cleveland lost to New York last season, but this time around, the Browns are determined to turn the tables.

Score prediction: Browns 21-Jets 17

Record 2-3

Week 6 vs. Baltimore Ravens

This will be the first time Monken faces his former team, for which he served as offensive coordinator for three seasons. Unfortunately, the Ravens are likely to overpower the Browns in this matchup with Lamar Jackson.

Score prediction: Ravens 31- Browns 14

Record 2-4

Week 7 at Tennessee Titans

Cleveland lost at home to the Titans last season, but this time it's heading into Music City with the intention of grabbing a win. The Browns have more talent, and by now, the offense should be starting to find its groove, and they will beat up on the Titans.

Score prediction: Browns 27-Titans 21

Record 3-4

Week 8 at Steelers

The Browns haven't won a regular season game in Pittsburgh since 2003, and there's no reason to believe they will until they actually do.

Score prediction: Steelers 24-Browns 17

Record 3-5

Week 9 at New Orleans Saints

The Browns may have a chance to head down to New Orleans for a win, but the Saints could prove to be a strong team this season. Cleveland hasn’t had much success playing in the Superdome, and it hasn’t won in New Orleans since 2010. Likely, it won’t break that streak this year.

Score prediction: Saints 20-Browns 17

Record 3-6

Week 10 vs. Houston Texans

The Texans have a chance to win the Super Bowl this season, while the Browns are vying for the top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. Houston could potentially have the best defense in the league this year, and it will be a struggle for the Browns to find the end zone consistently enough to secure a win.

Score prediction: Texans 17- Browns 13

Record 3-7

Week 11 Bye

The Browns have a great week ahead to unwind, and hopefully, nothing bad comes up.

Week 12 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Browns are coming off their bye week and will host the Raiders. Last season, Cleveland traveled to Las Vegas and secured a victory. This time, it should be able to rattle rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza enough to clinch another win.

Score prediction: Browns 20-Raiders 17

Record 4-7

Week 13 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland usually finds a way to beat the Bengals at least once during the season, but that won’t happen this week. The Browns are unlikely to keep pace with Joe Burrow, and in the end, the Bengals will pull out a win, just like they did in Week 1 of last season.

Score prediction: Bengals 27- Browns 24

Record: 4-8

Week 14 vs. Atlanta Falcons

This game is one many Browns fans will look forward to, as it marks Kevin Stefanski's return to Cleveland. By this point in the season, the Browns may be eyeing their vacation plans, while the Falcons will be fighting for a playoff spot in a struggling NFC South. They could come in and snag a win away from the Browns.

Score prediction: Falcons 23 -Browns 21

Record: 4-9

Week 15 at New York Giants

The Browns will be facing a coach they know quite well in John Harbaugh, whom they have battled many times during his tenure with the Ravens. He'll continue to do what he does best: find ways to defeat Cleveland.

Score prediction: Giants 21- Browns 17

Record: 4-10

Week 16 at Ravens

The Browns will head into Baltimore seeking a victory, but it’s unlikely to happen. The Ravens will be striving to secure wins as they aim for a playoff spot, while Cleveland fans might hope for a loss to improve its draft position.

Score prediction: Ravens 35 -Browns 13

Record: 4-11

Week 17 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Cleveland always seems to find a way to win when it doesn't matter, which often messes with its draft position. Last season, the Browns pulled off consecutive victories in Weeks 17 and 18, moving from a shot at the No. 1 pick to securing the No. 6 pick. Expect them to pull a similar stunt this season as well.

Score prediction: Browns 23- Colts 17

Record: 5-11

Week 18 at Bengals

The season has come to a close, and with the Bengals clinching the victory, Browns fans are now shifting their focus toward the 2027 NFL Draft.

Score prediction: Bengals 28- Browns 17

Record: 5-12