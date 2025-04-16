Browns Land New 59-TD Potential Franchise QB in New Prediction
In a little over a week, the Cleveland Browns will be on the clock with the No. 2 overall pick at the 2025 NFL Draft.
With Miami's Cam Ward pretty much locked in as the Tennessee Titans selection with the first pick, the draft essentially starts with Cleveland. All signs point to general manager Andrew Berry and his staff eyeing the top non-quarterbacks when they're on the clock.
That would leave the Browns brass choosing between Penn State's Abdul Carter and Colorado's Travis Hunter. Find out what direction they go in this new seven-round mock draft.
View Mock Draft 1.0
View Mock Draft 2.0
ROUND 1, PICK 2 – CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado
Momentum has been building for several weeks now for Cleveland to land the two-way Heisman winner. Hunter is arguably the best player in this entire class and his versatility and athleticism are two things the Browns can use no matter where they decide to primarily use him (probably at receiver).
ROUND 2, PICK 33 – LT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
This is hardly a "sexy" pick but when you're a rebuilding team, focusing on the meat and potatoes of a football team is a good place to start. Conerly does just that, filling an important need at left tackle.
Conerly is noticeably athletic, which helps him stay involved in almost any play, even when he gets beat. He's shown improvements in his game throughout his two years as a starter at Oregon, which should continue at the next level under the right coaching staff.
ROUND 3, PICK 67 – QB Tyler Shough, Louisville
The Browns find their rookie quarterback with their first of two picks in the third round. A lot has been said about Shough's age, understandably. QBs who are 25 or older are further along in their development and, therefore, are more likely to be who they are already.
That said, the Browns are in a place where they could use a quarterback who is ready to start sooner rather than later. It's certainly not a guarantee that Shough will become the franchise QB, but Cleveland feels like the right team to try and find out.
ROUND 3, PICK 85 – RB DJ Giddens, Kansas State
Here, Berry gets a little aggressive, trading picks 94, 192 and 216 to move up nine spots and find a new lead running back. In a deep running back class, Giddens probably hasn't been talked about enough.
The 21-year-old posted an impressive RAS score of 9.78, including a 4.43 forty-yard dash. Giddens runs with patience, displays some excellent vision and, most importantly, protects the football.
ROUND 4, PICK 104 – Edge Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
Finally, the Browns go defense (aside from half of Hunter), by snagging Gillotte in the fourth round. Gillotte possesses a lot of the physical tools a defensive end needs but has some room for improvement from a technical standpoint.
ROUND 6, PICK 179 – DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska
Back-to-back picks focus on the defensive line, granted 75 selections apart. Robinson could become a valuable rotational piece in Jim Schwartz's unit. He's got great size, has an excellent motor and some solid evasive moves to deter would-be blockers.
ROUND 6, PICK 200 – TE Luke Lachey, Iowa
With David Njoku going into the last year of his current deal, the Browns need to start thinking about getting younger at tight end. Lachey is still a pretty raw player overall, but he has a knack for catching almost anything thrown near him and hails from the nation's No. 1 producer of tight ends.
ROUND 7, PICK 254 – S Jordan Hancock, Ohio State
Hancock recently took a pre-draft visit with the Browns and is likely to be available going into day three of draft weekend. After parting ways with veteran safety Juan Thornhill at the start of the new league year, the Browns have a sudden need at the position.
Hancock comes to the NFL with more than adequate size and versatility having done some work in the nickel spot for Ohio State. He has excellent instincts when it comes to diagnosing plays and attacking but has some work to do in coverage both in man and zone.