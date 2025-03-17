Browns Load Up On Offense In Three-Round Mock Draft
The NFL Draft is just around the corner and the Cleveland Browns will have endless possibilities to improve their roster.
Last week, defensive end Myles Garrett spoke to the media after signing a record-breaking extension that, temporarily, made him the highest-paid non-QB in football.
At one point during the 20-minute session, Garrett suggested on of the biggest reasons for re-signing with the Browns was his trust in general manager Andrew Berry to fix the offense this offseason.
"Just leaning on AB and his expertise and knowing that he has a plan on what this team and this offense will look like going forward and he’s going to put the best offense possible out there," said Garrett. "He’s going to get a QB that we all continue to have faith in and we’re going to go out and do our thing on defense.”
Those comments are at the heart of the first Cleveland Browns on SI Mock Draft of the offseason. Not only does Cleveland get its quarterback at No. 2, it also uses four top-100 picks to revamp the offense in its entirety.
ROUND 1, PICK 2 – QB Cam Ward, Miami
If you're wondering how Ward was available at two, the Tennessee Titans stayed put and selected Travis Hunter instead of the Miami signal caller. Choosing Ward became a no-brainer at that point for Cleveland.
Ward remains the best QB in this class, with the highest ceiling to potentially become that true face of the franchise. If both Ward and Sheduer Sanders are still on the board when the Browns are on the clock they'll have a tough decision to make.
Even if they love Sanders though, going with Ward is probably the right move in this scenario. And so, Cleveland gets its franchise QB.
ROUND 1, PICK 29 – OT Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
Here, the Browns see an opportunity to move up five picks, back into the first round and address one of their biggest needs at left tackle. Cleveland attached its fourth-round pick (104) to pick 33 to jump to 29 with Washington.
Conerly proved to be an athletic freak at the NFL Combine and while his measurements were a bit underwhelming, he still projects to be a suitable starter at tackle at the next level.
He also showed noticeable improvement throughout his career at Oregon. Left tackle remains one of the Browns' biggest needs and after taking Ward they get him some important protection.
ROUND 2, PICK 60 – RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
Another trade up for Berry and the Browns and this time, it's to a new tailback to headline the running back room. Cleveland moves up seven spots from pick 67 early in the first round giving up one of their three sixth rounders this year and receiving a future seventh-rounder in the process.
For what it's worth, TreVeyon Henderson was also still on the board here, but Johnson's physical running style and familiarity with the outside-zone runs that are a staple of Kevin Stefanski's offense gave him a slight edge here.
It would have been hard to go wrong with either, but the Browns get themselves a new premier running back regardless.
ROUND 3, PICK 92 – TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
This time, the Browns stay put and use pick 92 to deliver what would be one of the feel-good stories of the draft by bringing Canton, Ohio native Harold Fannin Jr. close to home.
To be honest I was pretty surprised he was still there this late into the third round considering he's been flying up draft boards all offseason. It was too good to pass up, ultimately.
While I prioritized reshaping the offense with these first four picks, it seems a bit far-fetched to think Berry and the Browns don't take any defensive players in the first three rounds, especially when the defensive line still needs some work.
Future mock drafts will likely reflect that.
