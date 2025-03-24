Browns Pass On Quarterback In New Three-Round Mock Draft
The NFL Draft is officially just a month out and the Cleveland Browns will be present at several notable Pro Days in the coming weeks as they hone in on the player they really want to take with the second overall pick.
While quarterback remains the team's biggest need, plenty of debate can be had over which quarterbacks are truly worthy of going in the top five picks. Miami product Cam Ward has cemented himself as the best signal caller in the class and is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick, either for the Tennessee Titans or a team trading up to get him.
That could leave the Browns choosing between Colorado product Shedeur Sanders or a different player at No. 2. That's the exact scenario that played out in my latest Mock Draft.
ROUND 1, PICK 2 – DE Abdul Carter, Penn State
There has been a lot of smoke connecting the Browns to Carter of late. It all centers around Ward going No. 1 overall, which at this point is feeling inevitable.
In this mock, I figured it was worth seeing how things could play out with Ward off the board and Carter being Cleveland's pick. There are bound to be plenty of disappointed fans if the Browns don't take a QB here, but Carter is worthy of going here so it's hard to be mad about coming away with an immensely talented pass rusher to pair with Myles Garrett.
The Browns are still poised to take a rookie QB, but in this instance, they'll wait to find one.
ROUND 1, PICK 29 – QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
As it turned out, the Browns didn't have to wait long to find their signal caller. Sanders fell deep into the first round and general manager Andrew Berry saw an opportunity to trade back up into the first round from pick 33 and snag him, guaranteeing the team will control him for five years.
I have my doubts about whether or not Sanders will fall this far, but given what's been reported about teams having a wide range of grades for Sanders, including some touting him as a second-round pick, there could be a reality where he slips out of the top 10 or beyond.
Regardless of how other teams feel about Sanders, there's reason to believe the Browns like him. Perhaps even enough to take him at No. 2. Even though they didn't do that here, they still wound up with the outspoken QB.
ROUND 3, PICK 67 – RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
After trading pick 33, Berry and company had to wait a while to make their next selection. The draft rolls into the third round, where Cleveland has two picks, the first of which they use to fill another major hole at running back.
Henderson has all the skills needed to be a three-down back in the pros. In a deep tailback class, Henderson made it this far and became a no brainer pick at this point. The Browns could really reshape their running back room with the addition of Henderson.
ROUND 3, PICK 94 – WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
This pick came with a difficult decision. The Browns still have needs at wide receiver and offensive tackle to fill and there were some good options still on the board at both spots.
Primarily though, I passed up tackle Cameron Williams out of Texas here to select Noel. The Iowa State product has been rising up boards this offseason, in a down year at the position.
Noel ran a 4.39 forty at the NFL Combine and is poised to become a solidly productive slot receiver for whatever team drafts him. In this case, it's Cleveland.
