Cleveland Browns Still Have Hope As AFC North Struggles
Despite having one win under their belt to start the year, the first three weeks of the season have felt like nothing but a major loss for the Cleveland Browns. They were first thumped by the struggling Dallas Cowboys, nearly squandered a win away against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars and handed the New York Giants their first win of the season.
To this point, the offensive line has been about as effective as traffic cones trying to protect their quarterback. When Deshaun Watson has had time to throw, he has had flashes of quality quarterback play and other moments that have still left fans questioning if he is a franchise quarterback.
At the same time, head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey have not pieced together an offensive scheme that has allowed the team to succeed. There were moments of quality play calling in Week Two, but aside from that everything has been short of expectations.
The list of issues can go on and on, which is why fans and media have been extremely negative about the outlook of this Cleveland team. The Browns have been given a gift though and that is the struggles of the other division rivals in the AFC North.
The start of the 2024 season has been brutal for not only the Browns but also the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens are 1-2 with their lone win coming in Week Three against the Dallas Cowboys. Despite beating the Cowboys 28-25, the game was closer than what it should have been. The Ravens were leading 28-6 in the second quarter. They were then completely shut out the rest of the game and gave up 19 unanswered points.
In the previous two weeks, Baltimore fell to the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland's next opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders. Against Las Vegas, Baltimore was leading 23-13 in the third quarter. They then gave up 13 unanswered points in the loss. Despite lots of talent on the roster, their end of game issues seems rather concerning.
The Cincinnati Bengals are the lone AFC North team without a win. After losses to the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders, Cincinnati is struggling to find some footing. A win has to be coming at some point, but their defense may be their achilles heal this year.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of just five undefeated teams in the NFL. Justin Fields has played well at quarterback and as expected, the Steelers defense has been strong once again. Despite the great start it is important to remember that the second half of Pittsburgh's schedule may be the toughest in the entire league.
From the middle of November to the end of the season, Pittsburgh plays all six division games, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. That brutal eight week stretch is something to keep an eye on later in the year. Even though they got off to a hot start, they had to have it because a collapse is certainly possible.
Although things seem gloomy from a Cleveland Browns perspective, fortunes may have still fallen their way. If the offensive line can improve this week against the Raiders and the offense moves the ball like they did against Jacksonville in the first half, then a win could still be on the cards. Leaving Las Vegas 2-2 would be massive for Cleveland's chances of making the playoffs this year.
At this very moment, the Browns are probably just as likely to get a top five draft pick as they are to win the division. The panic meter should not be dialed up just yet thanks to the poor displays on the field from the other AFC North teams.