Cleveland Browns Test Players With Northeast Ohio City Pronunciations

The Cleveland Browns' social media team tested a few players with the pronunciations of Northeast Ohio cities. it should be easy to spot the Ohio native.

Cole McDaniel

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) huddles with teammates before the game between the Browns and the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Browns' social media team posted another funny video to social media to wrap up the week on Friday. Recently they posted a video with several players guessing which teammate is shown in the childhood photo. This time it was all about making a few players pronounce Northeast Ohio cities or counties.

Maurice Hurst II, Mike Hall Jr., Dustin Hopkins, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Cedric Tillman were the five players given the task. Hall's involvement is totally unfair because he grew up in Northeast Ohio. As for the other four, some struggled worse than others.

Kicker walks out of the tunnel for the second half kick off.
Cleveland Browns place kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) runs through the end zone on a kick off in the third quarter of the NFL Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. The Browns dealt the Bengals a 24-3 loss to begin the season. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY

Hurst is from Westwood, Massachusetts, Hopkins is from Houston, Texas, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Cedric Tillman are both from Las Vegas, Nevada. With all four of these players being from all across the country, it is understandable that some of these could be considered a challenge. Here were the names they were presented with in the video.

  • Ashtabula
  • Chagrin
  • Cuyahoga
  • Geauga

One of the best lines was when kicker Dustin Hopkins mispronounced Cuyahoga and then began to piece things together by speaking out loud. "I feel like I've heard that," stated the veteran kicker. "That's the county we're currently in, isn't it? Yes."

No player struggled with the pronunciations more than DTR. The young quarterback was shown giving his answers to Ashtabula, Chagrin and Geauga and managed to go 0-3. Unfortunately, we did not get to hear his answer for Cuyahoga.

Upon seeing Geauga for the first time, DTR added, "I know if you put a X on the end, it's the LSU Geaux Tigers."

Here is the full minute and a half video:

Some of these players have some more learning to do when it comes to their Northeast Ohio knowledge. As the Browns drop some more of these fun holdover videos, it is just a reminder that training camp is around the corner and the team will be back together shortly.

