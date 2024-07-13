Cleveland Browns Test Players With Northeast Ohio City Pronunciations
The Cleveland Browns' social media team posted another funny video to social media to wrap up the week on Friday. Recently they posted a video with several players guessing which teammate is shown in the childhood photo. This time it was all about making a few players pronounce Northeast Ohio cities or counties.
Maurice Hurst II, Mike Hall Jr., Dustin Hopkins, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Cedric Tillman were the five players given the task. Hall's involvement is totally unfair because he grew up in Northeast Ohio. As for the other four, some struggled worse than others.
Hurst is from Westwood, Massachusetts, Hopkins is from Houston, Texas, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Cedric Tillman are both from Las Vegas, Nevada. With all four of these players being from all across the country, it is understandable that some of these could be considered a challenge. Here were the names they were presented with in the video.
- Ashtabula
- Chagrin
- Cuyahoga
- Geauga
One of the best lines was when kicker Dustin Hopkins mispronounced Cuyahoga and then began to piece things together by speaking out loud. "I feel like I've heard that," stated the veteran kicker. "That's the county we're currently in, isn't it? Yes."
No player struggled with the pronunciations more than DTR. The young quarterback was shown giving his answers to Ashtabula, Chagrin and Geauga and managed to go 0-3. Unfortunately, we did not get to hear his answer for Cuyahoga.
Upon seeing Geauga for the first time, DTR added, "I know if you put a X on the end, it's the LSU Geaux Tigers."
Here is the full minute and a half video:
Some of these players have some more learning to do when it comes to their Northeast Ohio knowledge. As the Browns drop some more of these fun holdover videos, it is just a reminder that training camp is around the corner and the team will be back together shortly.