Can You Guess The Browns' Childhood Picture?
As we wrap up the first week of July, the Cleveland Browns posted a fun video for the fans on Friday. During media day not too long ago, while all of the players were still in Berea and in uniform, they were handed childhood pictures of some of their teammates. Some photos were baby pictures and others were from older ages. The purpose of the game was to see if the players could identify their teammates correctly.
There are a few questions that come along with this game. How did the players do? Can you identify the players from the pictures prior to the answer?
This was certainly a fun little game for the offseason and the players seemed to enjoy the challenge. In just a short, two and a half minute video there were several funny comments to come out of it.
New Browns' wide receiver Jerry Jeudy started the video off by stating, "I'm new on the team, I don't know everybody name yet."
At about the one-minute mark, the Browns' social media team and Ogbo Okoronkwo certainly had a laugh at the expense of Shelby Harris's picture. After learning that the picture was of Harris, Okoronkwo responded with a chuckle and remarked, "Oh, Shelby. You ugly. God bless your soul, Shelby."
The best part about this moment is that the next shot is of Shelby Harris looking at his own picture. The veteran defensive lineman immediately looked to the side, smiled and said, "That's bogus." He then went on to question, "How you gon' put a picture of me up like this?"
Dawand Jones remarked on his extraordinary size at a young age and gave his mom a shoutout for what he called "God gifted abilities".
One of the other best moments was when Greg Newsome II was holding up a football picture of young Wyatt Teller. Newsome then called over the right guard and Teller proclaimed, "That's when I was actually an athlete."
As we get closer and closer to the start of training camp, it is nice to once again see a video that shows some of the team camaraderie. Not only did this little game appear fun for the players, but it is fun for the fans as well.