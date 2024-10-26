Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Preview and Prediction
The Cleveland Browns run of home division games continues this weekend as the red hot Baltimore Ravens come to town next.
Kevin Stefanski shocked all of Cleveland with his announcement that he was handing over the play-calling to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. The move comes at the exact same time as a forced quarterback change with Deshaun Watson now done for the season with a ruptured Achilles. At 1-6, Cleveland is desperate for some sort of spark. Whether or not a week filled with change will provide it remains to be seen.
Meanwhile, the Ravens are one of the NFL's best teams. Despite getting off to an 0-2 start, they've won five straight. They lead the league in rushing with 210 yards per game. They're second in EPA per play. And they lead the league in scoring. After an MVP season in 2023, Lamar Jackson remarkably looks better in year two of Todd Monken's offense. With Derrick Henry now sharing the backfield with him, they're virtually unstoppable. Baltimore has also established itself as a great run-stopping team as well.
Some injuries may help level the playing field a bit. Top cornerback Marlon Humphrey is doubtful. Top wide receiver Zay Flowers is questionable. We'll see what Sunday brings, but there's a reason why the Ravens are favored by 8.5 points.
Anthony Moeglin: Browns , Ravens
The Browns have a tall hill to climb on Sunday, one that may seem impossible. The Ravens come into action on Sunday as one of the best teams in all of the NFL while the Browns have stumbled into being one of the worst.
I think the Browns will get an early bump in the game with Jameis Winston pulling the trigger but as the game continues Lamar Jackson's ability will shine and the Ravens will run away with it. Ravens run away with this one and Cleveland falls to 1-7
Cole McDaniel: Ravens 30, Browns 16
Will the Browns finally surpass 18 points in a game?
Even with a new quarterback under center, the answer is "no". Not against a Baltimore Ravens defense that has a ton of talent. They have underperformed so far this season, yet this would be a good week to generate some pressure against a struggling offensive line.
Winston may get hit numerous times in this game, but I do expect him to have flashes of stronger quarterback play than what we have seen in recent times.
Lamar Jackson will be the difference maker in this game and continue his success versus Cleveland (7-4 record).
Dylan Feltovich: Ravens 28, Browns 21
The Browns offensive will look completely different this week, as head coach Kevin Stefanski has transferred the play calling responsibility to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. Quarterback Jameis Winston will also be at the helm for Cleveland after Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury in Week 7.
Despite the offensive overhaul, the Browns will have to find a way to limit Baltimore’s star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is coming off a five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. My guess is Cleveland will finally reach the 20+ points mark this week, but will fall yet again to another division rival.
Spencer German: Ravens 30, Browns 20
On one hand it's a division game, so maybe the Browns can make this thing interesting. Perhaps all the changes this week on the offensive side of the ball provides the spark Stefanski and company are looking for. Then again, it's the Ravens, who look unstoppable right now after winning five straight games.
A large part of their dominance can be attributed to the dynamic duo that is Jackson and Henry in the backfield. Together they headline the league's top rushing offense in football, averaging 40-plus yards more per game than the next best rushing offense residing in Philadelphia. The Browns defense has played well, particularly of late, but I think this Ravens offense is going to be too much to overcome. And the changes they made on offense may be too much change all at once.