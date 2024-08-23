Browns Digest

Could Browns Pursue Former Division Rival Offensive Tackle?

The Cincinnati Bengals have started trimming down their roster and waived 11 players on Friday. Could the Cleveland Browns take advantage and snag an offensive tackle?

Cole McDaniel

Jan 29, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals guard Jackson Carman (79) reacts after running back Samaje Perine (34) scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of the AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
The start of the 2024 regular season is quickly approaching and the concerns at offensive tackle seem to be growing for the Cleveland Browns. With a ton of injuries and uncertainty about the left tackle position for at least the beginning of the season, the organization probably needs to make some sort of move.

One division rival could have potentially gifted the Browns and excellent opportunity to acquire a left tackle. With the Cincinnati Bengals beginning to trim down their roster down to 53 on Friday, they chose to waive 11 players. Jackson Carman was probably the biggest surprise of this group.

The 6'5", 322-pound lineman is from Fairfield, Ohio and played his college football with the Clemson Tigers. Since entering the NFL in 2021, Carman has had plenty of ups and downs, but offers experience at both guard and tackle.

As a rookie in 2021, Carman played in 17 games and starting six of those. His usage the next two season took a significant drop though, only playing in five total games combined between 2022 and 2023.

Carman may not necessarily be a long-term solution for Cleveland, yet he could be the holdover that this team needs until Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. get back on the field. Keeping Deshaun Watson protected from his blindside is extremely important. Actually doing that with the current depleted offensive tackle rotation seems like a difficult task.

There may be some competition out there also taking a look at the former second-round pick. If the Browns were to actually have interest in making this acquisition, they likely will need to act fast.

