Could Browns' Tackle Jack Conklin Make A Surprising Move This Season?
Since the conclusion of last season, there has been plenty of talk surrounding the three offensive tackles Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills Jr. and Dawand Jones. Unfortunately for all three players, they each suffered season-ending knee injuries last year.
Prior to dealing with his own knee injury in December, Dawand Jones had been an extremely impressive surprise in his rookie season with the Cleveland Browns. The former Ohio State Buckeye went from being a fourth-round draft pick, to quickly getting called upon due to Jack Conklin's season-ending injury early last season, to ultimately being the best offensive tackle the Browns had last year.
In addition to Jones proving that he has the ability to be a dominant long-term starter in this league, the Browns should feel good about the fact that he was back on the field during minicamp in June.
With questions surrounding the future and reliability of Jedrick Wills Jr. at left tackle, fans and media have previously discussed the idea of Jones swinging over to left tackle upon the return of veteran Jack Conklin. When Conklin is healthy, he is often considered an All-Pro level tackle and based on how much the Browns are paying him under his current contract, the safe assumption was that the right tackle spot is automatically his upon return.
I was of that same opinion not that long ago, but that opinion has changed a bit in recent times. With Conklin not back to practice and watching from the sideline during minicamp, while Dawand Jones once again mans the right tackle spot, perhaps it makes the most sense for Jones to remain in that spot.
Jones has a true right tackle build at a massive stature of 6'8" and 374 pounds. There is some uncertainty on whether "Big Thanos" would be able to make the transition to left tackle and have the same success as he has had on the right side. He has spent his playing time at right tackle in high school, college and so far in the NFL as well. Instead of switching Jones, perhaps Conklin is the perfect candidate.
Many would probably find it surprising to see Conklin lined up at left tackle after spending his whole eight-year NFL career with the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns on the right side. The 29-year-old NFL veteran does have significant left tackle experience from his time at Michigan State. In his 38 starts with the Spartans, 35 of them were spent at left tackle. Not only did he simply play on the left side but rather he excelled, earning 2015 First-Team All-American honors.
At this point, when healthy, Conklin and Jones are probably the two most talented tackles the Browns have headed into the 2024-25 season. If Conklin can return to the field during training camp, then taking the starting left tackle job from Jed Wills shouldn't be out of realm of possibilities.