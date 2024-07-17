Could The Cleveland Browns Be A Dark Horse Super Bowl Team?
Despite overcoming adversity on offense with countless injuries and having the best defense in the entire NFL last season, the Cleveland Browns have been getting plenty of unfavorable predictions ahead of the new season. Once again, another major outlet predicted the Browns to finish last in the stacked AFC North.
With so many recent predictions involving the Browns missing the playoffs, finishing last in the division or even having a losing record in 2024, it is turning this group into an underestimated and overlooked team. That could be dangerous for the entire NFL if the Browns offense stays healthy this next season, Deshaun Watson hits his stride at quarterback and the defense is once again the best in the league.
Regardless of how good the AFC North happens to be, the Cleveland Browns could win the division and make a run in the playoffs if all of the pieces come together. One account on X even went as far to say that the Browns are the No. 2 dark horse Super Bowl team.
NFL Notifications clearly has lots of belief in the Green Packers in the NFC and the Cleveland Browns in the AFC. This is a list that seems to make plenty of sense though.
In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles seem to be three of the most picked teams to make a run at the Super Bowl this next season. The Green Bay Packers are a team that may be getting overlooked though, especially with the Lions also being in the NFC North. Last season, a young Packers team with Jordan Love at quarterback went 9-8, made the playoffs and upset the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas during the wild card round. They then went on to test the 49ers on the road but fell 24-21.
After making a run with a young group and nearly beating the best team in the NFC last season, the Packers should be a dark horse contender for this next season.
As for the Cleveland Browns, it is somewhat hard to believe that the Browns need to be considered a dark horse this year. That being said, here we are again. The Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and now the Houston Texans appear to be getting the most love in the AFC this offseason. With Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers returning for their teams from injury, the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets are once again involved in many potential playoff discussions. In a strong, power-packed conference like the AFC at the moment, it can be hard to sift through every single team. With the lack of balance between the two conferences in the NFL right now, the AFC guantlet can make it easier to get lost in the shuffle.
That being said, the Cleveland Browns have a great chance to jump out to a strong record in the early part of the season prior to one of the toughest second stretches of any schedule out there. The Pittsburgh Steelers may be the only other team to have a tougher schedule in the second half of the season.
If the Browns are able to make a deep run and get to the Super Bowl, then the vast majority of people will likely be surprised. This team does have the talent on paper to do that though. They will just need to translate that to quality performances and wins on the field.