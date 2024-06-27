Does Browns QB Deshaun Watson Have The Most To Prove In 2024?
There may not be a single player in the NFL with more to prove than Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Since being acquired by the Browns for three first-round picks, a third rounder and two fourth rounders, the ex-Texans QB has appeared in just 12 games for Cleveland with varying results. His first season, of course, was derailed by an 11-game suspension after a NFL investigation ruled he had violated the personal conduct policy, after more than a dozen women had filed sexual misconduct lawsuits against him.
By the time he returned to the field in Week 13 of the 2022 campaign Cleveland was largely out of playoff contention already. The final six games were treated as a "shaking off the rust" of sorts for Watson and it came with plenty of ups and downs. The 2017 first-round pick wound up finishing with 1,102 yards, a 58.2 completion percentage, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Fast forward a year later and 2023 was supposed to be Watson's breakout performance. The off the field issues were largely behind him. He was healthy, ready to hit the ground running Week 1 and the Browns had developed an offense supposedly geared for his skillset. It all came crashing down pretty quickly after he suffered what was called a "shoulder contusion" in a 27-3 Week 3 win over the Titans.
Ironically, the performance had been the best of Watson's tenure with the Browns. It would be the last performance for a while as he spent the next two games sidelined, then rushed back onto the field in Week 7 to make five pass attempts and be taken out as a precaution against the Colts. Two weeks later he was back again, this time supposedly fully healthy and looking more like himself. A 19-of-30, 219-yard, two touchdown day against the Cardinals was just what the doctor ordered.
He followed it up by leading a memorable 33-31, comeback win over the Ravens in Week 10, going a perfect 14-of-14 passing for 134 yards and a touchdown in the second half. The victory had Browns fans buzzing, only for it all to come crashing down two days later with news that Watson had fractured the glenoid in his throwing shoulder and was done of the season. His finished 2023 with a 61 completion percentage, 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns, four interceptions, plus another rushing score. Hardly what the Browns signed up for back in March or 2022.
That sets the stage for a pivotal 2024 campaign for the 28-year-old. And while there may be other players around the league playing for contract extensions or looking to bounce back after a disappointing year, there's no one with more to prove than Watson this season.
Another inconsistent season will leave the Browns facing a difficult decision in regards to their future at quarterback. And while it's impossible to pin a fluke shoulder injury entirely on Watson – granted he could work on absorbing less hits – if injuries interrupt his season again Cleveland would again have to consider cutting its losses.
On a more personal level, Watson is on a mission to prove the quarterback that led the league in passing in 2020 is still in there somewhere. It's been nearly four years since anyone has seen him play at a high level though. Not to mention the fact that he's coming back the serious shoulder ailment. It's not hard to understand why Watson is drowning in doubters.
Nobody can definitively say whether or not he'll return to being a top 10 QB in the NFL. And those who are saying it generally add the qualifier of "bold prediction" for 2024.
This upcoming season is an inflection point of Watson's career. Whichever way it goes could determine how or where he spends the rest of his NFL shelf life. And for that, there's no one in the league with more to prove.