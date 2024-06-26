Kevin Stefanski Hoping To Create Fresh Experience For Browns Greenbrier Return
Kevin Stefanski would be the first to tell you that one of the more difficult parts of his job year-to-year is ensuring his messages don't become stale to his players.
That can be easier said than done, especially after back-to-back losing seasons in 2021 and 2022. There was something different about year four of Stefanski's tenure though. His voice seemed to really resonate throughout the Browns locker room in 2023 as the team overcame devastating injuries to key players like Nick Chubb, Deshaun Watson and many other starters to scratch and claw their way to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth.
One of the new tactics Stefanski deployed last season was a trip to the Greenbrier resort in White Sulpher Springs, W. Va. to open up training camp. The extended "business trip" served as a natural camaraderie builder for the team, so much so in fact that it was constantly referenced by players throughout the season.
A year later Stefanski is hoping to replicate that authentic experience by once again spending the first nine days of training camp back at the Greenbrier. Just as he tries to keep his messaging fresh year-to-year, the Browns head man is looking to make the Browns return trip to the Greenbrier a new experience as well.
“Obviously inaugural year last year. But we will do a few things differently," said Stefanski. "The schedule, how it shook out. We’ll have one day here before we go down, which is a little bit different. We’ll have a five-in-a-row block down there, which is a little bit different. So, we’ll adjust a few things. Whether it’s practice, playing or how we meet, we’ll do a couple things different."
It's hard to blame Stefanski or the Browns brass for looking to replicate such an authentic experience that seemed to fuel the team's memorable 2023 season. It can't feel forced though. The idea is that the team provides the environment and the bonding or team building happens naturally.
The fact that so many returning players found value in the experience last year should help make it similarly successful one year late.
"I think the guys recognize, at least I believe they recognize that it’s good to be under one roof, it’s good to be together," said Stefanski. "It’s good that they get x number of ping pong games in. All of that adds up. You can do team building exercises. You could also just put everybody under one roof and organically that those type of things happen. But I don’t know that the guys view it any differently. I think it’s we’re going down there to get our work done, but we also get to be around each other.”
There's no telling what the power of some good, old fashion, authentic camaraderie can do for a team. Last year it fueled a playoff berth for a bruised and battered Browns team. This year, who knows. It could fuel something more.