Grading Browns' Offense Under Ken Dorsey, Jameis Winston vs. Ravens
The Cleveland Browns, led by an electric offensive performance, were able to pull off an impressive upset at home against the Baltimore Ravens, 29-24.
Cleveland's main issues during the 2024 season have come from a dysfunctional offense, which had failed to score more than 20 points in a game this season. But there were multiple changes made this week that seemed to ignite the offense, as offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey took over play-calling duties and quarterback Jameis Winston made his first start in place of the injured Deshaun Watson.
It may have taken Cleveland's offense eight weeks to finally crack the 20+ point margin, but the seemed to find an identity under Dorsey and Winston.
This was something that I discussed in my Week 8 prediction, as I thought the completely overhauled offense could score over 20 points.
Browns Offensive Grade vs. Baltimore: A
One of the key factors why the Browns were able to reach the 20-point margin was due to Winston's efficient play against a solid Baltimore defense. The veteran gunslinger completed 27-of-41 attempts for 344 passing yards and three touchdowns, including a 38-yard touchdown in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
The impressive outing from Winston was the first time the Browns have had a quarterback throw for over 200 yards in a single game this season. On top of that, Winston's performance was the second time a Browns' quarterback threw for multiple touchdowns in a game this year.
Cleveland's pass catchers also thrived under the new regime, as David Njoku and Cedric Tillman were able to find the end zone. With the departure of veteran wideout Amari Cooper and a completely rejuvenated offense, Tillman has quickly emerged as a key playmaker for the Browns. He finished the day as Cleveland's leading receiver with seven catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
Along with Njoku and Tillman, Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy combined for 164 receiving yards on 13 catches. Both receivers reached a season-high in receiving yards against the Ravens.
The explosive offense that was on display in Week 8 has clearly regained the confidence of Browns fans. While the odds that Cleveland could make the playoffs are still dramatically low, Sunday's victory is the type of win that gives hope to the franchise.