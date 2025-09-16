How Devin Bush has sparked career comeback with Cleveland Browns
Devin Bush's first season in Cleveland was strong.
The 26 year-old put up 76 tackles across 10 games, ranking him fourth on the team in total tackles. Due to his play and the thin linebacker room, the organization opted to give Bush another deal, worth $3.25 for one year.
The "prove it" deal for Bush not only signified the team wanted to see more out of the seventh-year backer, but also needed to fill a gapping hole left by the injured linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who will not play in 2025.
And in 2025, Bush has not disappointed. He has grown to be one of the best defenders on the team.
Originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft with the No. 10 overall selection, Bush had high praise coming out of Michigan.
During his three seasons in Pittsburgh, he played in 38 games, recorded 191 combined tackles and sacked opposing quarterbacks 10 times. He also wrestled his way into the backfield for 20 tackles for a loss.
In his junior season at Michigan, which would be his last before declaring for the draft, he was awarded All-American honors with an incredible season where Michigan lost just two total games.
With the Steelers taking a flyer on him early in the first round, he had understandably high expectations. At just 21-years-old, he exploded and became one of the best linebackers in the NFL.
He recorded 109 combined tackles and nine for a loss, all while snatching two interceptions and knocking down four passes. He also picked up a fumble recovery for a touchdown. His efforts were good enough to rank third in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting.
However, everything came crashing down as he would suffer a torn ACL against the Browns the following campaign in 2020. This injury required season ending surgery and halted all the progress he had made adapting to the league.
He would start in 2021 and 2022 after rehabing from his injury, but the production dwindled as he marked 70 and 81 tackles in each season respectively. He also got in the backfield just a combined four times for tackles for a loss.
Because Bush's career started to trend the opposite direction, the Steelers declined the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.
He was slated to earn over $10 million in his option year in Pittsburgh, but with the injury he suffered and his production teetering, the front office decided against it.
The Seattle Seahawks took a flyer on him in the 2023 offseason, but he was stuffed down in the depth chart, only starting three games. He used his time on the field to make 37 tackles and bring down five in the backfield for a loss.
After his one and only year with the Seahawks, the Browns entered the picture and immediately gave the 220 pound linebacker a chance to lead the defense.
He recorded the third best season of his seven-year career with 76 tackles and his second best in tackles for a loss with eight. The Browns saw the promise and gave him another contract for 2025.
Browns linebackers coach, Jason Tarver, praised what Bush could do and was excited to see what would be improved in 2025.
"We're really proud of Devin as he has given himself to the system," Tarver said last December. "That isn't always the easiest thing to get into a new place, third team, new system, and then just be like, 'All right, I got you, coach'."
Against the Bengals in Week 1, Bush took home seven tackles, one for a loss, one quarterback hit and one pass deflect. He played 75% of defensive snaps as well, proving the Browns trust in what he provides. Just a week later against the Ravens, he built upon that performance and added eight tackles, one for a loss, one sack, one quarterback hit and one pass deflect, playing 3.6% more snaps as well.
For the first time in his career, Bush has played more than one season with a team that's not the Steelers.
Not only that, but he also has a comfortable No. 2 option next to him in rookie Carson Schwesinger, who has the second most tackles for the Browns so far with 13 in total.
With more comfortability and a staggeringly strong defense to work alongside, 2025 is looking like a breakout year for the former No. 10 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.