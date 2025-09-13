Browns rookie Carson Schwesinger earns high praise from former NFL GM

Highest-graded rookies from NFL Week 1, according to PFSN's IMPACT metrics:



1. Armand Membou, Jets - 93.7 OLi (1st)

2. Tyler Warren, Colts - 85.2 TEi (1st)

3. Xavier Watts, Falcons - 85.1 SAFi (4th)

4. Carson Schwesinger, Browns - 83.3 LBi (9th)

5. Jacory Croskey-Merritt,…