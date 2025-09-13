Browns rookie Carson Schwesinger earns high praise from former NFL GM
As the Cleveland Browns kicked off their 2025 training camp, veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks announced his retirement from the NFL. In his first and only season with Cleveland, Hicks wore the green dot on his helmet, signifying his role as the defensive signal-caller. His unexpected departure, combined with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah being sidelined indefinitely, has left the Browns with a significant void at the linebacker position.
Aware of the pressing need at linebacker, the Browns used the 33rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select UCLA standout Carson Schwesinger. Once a walk-on, Schwesinger skyrocketed up draft boards after earning First Team All-American honors from the Associated Press, along with Second Team recognition from both the American Football Coaches Association and the Walter Camp Foundation.
Now in his rookie season, Carson Schwesinger has stepped into the role of defensive signal-caller for the Browns, taking over for the retired Jordan Hicks and he's already making his presence felt. In Week One, the former UCLA standout tallied eight tackles and earned an impressive 90.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF), placing him among the league’s top-performing linebackers.
It didn’t take long for the football world to take notice of Carson Schwesinger’s talent. Former Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon was among those impressed by the rookie’s standout performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“Schwesinger is instinctive… he’s going to lead the Browns in tackles,” Carthon said. “He and Will Johnson will be the two finalists for Defensive Rookie of the Year. I’m calling it.”
Schwesinger, along with fellow Browns rookie Mason Graham, earned a spot on Pro Football Focus’ Week 1 Rookie Team of the Week. Logging nearly every defensive snap in Cleveland’s season opener, Schwesinger posted well-rounded marks across the board with a 70.9 grade in run defense, 76.0 as a pass rusher, and an impressive 83.8 in coverage.
After an impressive debut, Schwesinger is set for an even tougher challenge in Week 2 as he leads the Browns' defense against one of the NFL’s most dangerous offenses in the Baltimore Ravens. As the team’s new defensive signal-caller, Schwesinger will be key in trying to slow down a powerful rushing attack fueled by the ageless Derrick Henry and two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.
“[The Ravens] have a great run offense and they want to get down hill early,” Schwesinger said ahead of the Browns Week 2 matchup. “This week a big emphasis for us is going in and starting fast.”
If Carthon’s bold prediction is to come true, Schwesinger will need to replicate his Week 1 performance on a weekly basis. Whether that happens remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the rookie linebacker is ready to rise to the occasion once more.
“It was great to get out there and get the first game under my belt… We’ve got a good challenge ahead of us.”