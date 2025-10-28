How the Cleveland Browns keep failing superstar Myles Garrett
In the midst of a season that’s been offensively miserable for the Cleveland Browns, one defensive player has been great.
Hall of Fame-caliber great, mind you.
After Sunday’s dominant performance against the Patriots -- in which he recorded a new personal best 5.0 sacks in a single game -- Myles Garrett took another huge page in the annals of the NFL amongst history’s finest sackmasters.
The Browns superstar reached 10.0 sacks for the season after just eight games. With that total, Garrett now has eight consecutive seasons with double-digit sacks, the second-most in the NFL since sacks became an official stat in 1982.
The eight consecutive seasons with at least 10 sacks tie Garrett in second place with John Randle, who accomplished the feat from 1992 to 1999 while playing for the Vikings.
Only Reggie White, with nine straight seasons of 10+ sacks from 1985 to 1993 achieved a longer streak.
In order to truly appreciate the level of company that Garrett left behind with streaks of seven consecutive years totaling double-digit sacks, consider these names: Lawrence Taylor (1984-1990), Bruce Smith (1992-1998), DeMarcus Ware (2006-2012) and Jared Allen (2007-2013.)
All six players named here, besides Garrett -- the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year -- are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That’s exactly where Garrett is heading.
As if that weren’t enough, Garrett also surpassed White as the player with most NFL sacks (112.5 and counting) before the age of 30.
We already presented Garret’s case for Canton a few days ago, and nothing has changed since then. In any case, a 5.0 sack game -- the NFL only has 20 registered instances of 5.0+ games since 1982 -- only strengthens his arguments.
The only thing up for debate here is how much of Garrett’s talent has been wasted on losing seasons. Since entering the league as the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M, Garrett has endured six losing seasons, including an infamous 0-16 campaign as a rookie. With only two playoff appearances as a pro, Garrett has only been victorious once in postseason.
Garrett made headlines last February when he sought a trade by stating publicly that the "goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl." However, just a few weeks later, the Browns made him the highest paid non-quarterback in league history thanks to a four-year $40 million-per-season extension that included $123.5 million in guaranteed money.
"It doesn't get any easier each week you ask me," said Garrett to the media after yet another loss, one that saw him sitting on the far end of the bench, alone, in the waning moments of the game.
"I would throw the whole performance away for a win.”
It will take some years before Garrett publicly admits he should have stood his ground on the trade request, leaving money on the table if necessary to go win somewhere else, if he ever does open up about it in the future. And while there’s no denying his love for the franchise, it’s also true that Cleveland is failing its defensive superstar in his prime years.
The reality of the matter is, Garrett is far closer to one of Canton’s golden jackets than he is to winning a Super Bowl ring with the Browns.