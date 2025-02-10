Cleveland Browns Legend Opens Up About Myles Garrett Trade Request
With the NFL offseason about to get underway, the Cleveland Browns are in a tough place. They were one of the worst teams in the league during the 2024 season, but now they are facing a very public trade request from superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett.
Garrett has been one of the most dominant pass rushers in the league, possibley in the entire history of the NFL. Losing that kind of player is a tough pill to swallow for both the Browns and the fans.
Unfortunately, Cleveland has its own decisions to blame for getting to this point.
All of this started with the Deshaun Watson trade and the contract the front office gave him. That move has ended up being a massive flop and has put the team in a tough financial situation. Garrett does not see a path forward to winning now with the Browns.
That being said, a Cleveland legend has spoken out about Garrett's trade request and where the Browns currently stand.
Joe Thomas posted a nearly five-minute video breaking everything down on X. He was honest to both sides and his takes make complete sense.
Take a look at Thomas' video and breakdown of the Garrett trade situation:
Sadly, the truth of the matter is that Garrett is right. It's easy to get frustrated with him for the request and how public he has been doing some thing as he trieds to work his way out of Cleveland.
However, it's important to look closely at the team. What have they done to prove to Garrett that they can win?
If everyone is being completely honest, Garrett has a very good reason to give up on the idea of winning a Super Bowl with the Browns. His trade request makes perfect sense. He is 29 years old and the prime of his career is escaping him quickly.
Garrett still loves the city of Cleveland. The fans and city have nothing to do with his request. As Thomas perfectly stated, this is about football and the poor decisions that the Browns' front office have made in the years leading up to this point.
Hopefully, Cleveland is able to make a favorable trade and use what they get as a springboard to future success.
