If Deshaun Watson Didn't Know About New Lawsuit, How Could The Browns?
"I'm in the same boat as you, bossman."
Those words from Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson rang on through the halls of the team facility in Berea, Ohio on Wednesday, even after his weekly press conference had ended. The question that prompted such an answer, simply: why does this keep happening to you? That's what everyone wants to know. Why does Watson continue finding his name in civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault?
That reality greeted him once again this week when news of a new suit filed back in Houston was made public on Monday.
The details of this one are arguably more disturbing than the two dozen other cases he faced two years ago prior to playing a single game for the Browns. All but one of those has since been settled. This new one is unrelated though.
This latest incident dates back to October of 2020, when Watson was allegedly scheduled to go on a date with the accuser. According to the suit though, things took a turn, when Watson exposed himself to Jane Doe, coerced her into massaging him and forced himself on her sexually.
A lot still needs to play out legally. But the exchanging of public barbs between Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, and the accuser's lawyer, Tony Buzbee, is already underway like a old-timey western shootout. Meanwhile, hovering over all this, is the threat of an escape hatch for the Browns to get out of the Deshaun Watson business altogether.
As has been reported by numerous outlets there is language in Watson's deal that eludes to the Cleveland potentially being able to void the contract if he's suspended by the league for any suits that were not disclosed to the team in writing at the time it was signed.
On Wednesday, Watson admitted he found out about the suit at the same time as everyone else. If was truly a surprise to him and his legal team, it's fair to reason the Browns also were caught off guard by the news. Head coach Kevin Stefanski gave some credence to that on Wednesday, saying he too "was not aware of the allegations."
Stefanski is only one key party here. He may be the mouthpiece for the organization during the regular season, but that doesn't mean he actually speaks for everyone. Whether or not general manager Andrew Berry or team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam knew about the allegations, or whether or not they were disclosed to the team is unknown at this time. But it sure sounds like this was totally unexpected by all parties involved, even though Buzbee suggested in an Instagram post that he had tried to resolve the case with Hardin 10 months prior.
The fact that the league is actually pursuing an investigation into this incident under a violation of the personal conduct policy is also pretty telling. Had this incident fallen in line with the previous two dozen, the NFL likely would have directed everyone's attention to the previous findings from 2022 that resulted in Watson serving an 11-game suspension, and called it a day. That's not the case in this instance.
For now, the Browns are operating as if it's business as usual in regards to Watson. He's practicing this week, expected to be their starting quarterback against the Jaguars come Sunday and still very much has the support of his teammates in the locker room. What plays out in the months ahead though will be something everyone will be watching.
The Browns may just find themselves with a golden parachute to move on from this PR nightmare. Whether or not they'd deploy it is to be determined.