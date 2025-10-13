Myles Garrett speaks for all Browns fans when discussing latest loss to Steelers
The Cleveland Browns had another pitiful performance on offense in Sunday's boring loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The offense, or rather the kicker, managed to put up nine points as Dillon Gabriel threw the ball 52 times in a 23-9 loss.
This means the offense failed to reach their single-game high score of 17 for the season. As Daryl Ruiter points out, even scoring 20 points in a game has become a near impossibility for this group since the start of last season.
Meanwhile, the defense did pretty well considering the offense was unable to move the ball. 23 points in an NFL game is not an insurmountable lead for most offenses.
Myles Garrett talked after the loss and was asked if he is frustrated losing in the same manner every single time. He answered honestly. While obvious, this is much more than fans are used to getting out of Kevin Stefanski after losses.
Garrett did not have a memorable game, finishing with two total tackles on the day. The defense as a whole had zero sacks as Aaron Rodgers got rid of the ball and did what he had to do to coast to an easy victory.
It is difficult to even write about this loss, so one can only imagine how Garrett and his defensive counterparts feel. As mentioned, Gabriel threw the ball a whopping 52 times, completing 29 of his passes. The ground game was nonexistent as Quinshon Judkins, who has been a bright spot so far this season, was limited to 36 yards on 12 carries.
If the defense made a stand, the offense couldn't respond on a day when it seemed like there were more dropped passes than completions.
Back to Garrett, this seems to be what he signed up for when he inked his massive new deal after initially requesting a trade. Fans may have already forgotten about fiasco from the offseason.
He said he wanted to chase a Super Bowl, only to sign his new deal and be stuck on a 1-5 team that has no answer in the building at quarterback. Was it all about the money all along?
Garrett did say he decided to stay after hearing about the front office's plan for the season. It is hard to believe this is the plan he was pitched. If so, at least he got his money.
The Browns are 1-5 and after the defense looked like one of the best in the NFL to start the year, the vibes are not good and Browns fans have seen how this plays out many times before.