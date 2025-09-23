Ranking the top five defensive Browns players of the season so far
Through three weeks of the NFL season, the Browns' defense has been showing why it is one of the best units in the whole league. Giving up the fewest yards per game to opponents at 215.7, they have been showing that they can stop both the run and the pass.
The defense as a unit has been awesome, but there have been some individuals who are absolutely balling out this year. Here is Max Loeb's and Chef Zae’s top five Browns players on defense so far this season via their show "Honor the Land" on the BIGPLAY Sports Network.
Myles Garrett
Garrett consistently demonstrates, game in and game out, that he is the best defensive player in the league. You cannot stop him one-on-one, and he can beat you in any form of the game.
Through three weeks of the season, Garrett is ranked 1st among 153 qualified edge rushers in PFF’s pass and run game rush grade. He has tallied five sacks so far this year, and he shows no signs of stopping anytime soon.
Denzel Ward
Denzel Ward has been a lockdown cornerback since being drafted to the Browns in 2018. With two pass breakups and only six receptions allowed this season, teams just simply don’t throw the ball at him. Ward can take the opposing teams’ best receiver completely out of the game, which makes a huge impact for this Browns defense.
Carson Schwesinger
The rookie linebacker has burst onto the scene this year in place of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Schwesinger is wearing the green dot on the defense, serving as the team's defensive signal-caller who directs communication and strategy. His 81.6 overall PFF grade ranks 18th out of 123 qualified linebackers. What Schwesinger is doing as a rookie for the defense is very impressive. The loss of JOK hurt this defense a lot, but Schwesinger has stepped into his role well since day one.
Maliek Collins
Collins has been a huge addition to this Browns defense. Coming over on a two-year deal from the 49ers, he has racked up a whopping 90.8 PFF rating this season.
That ranks second amongst 169 qualifying defensive linemen. He is rated first on pass rush grade, tallying two sacks and ten total pressures! What felt like an under-the-radar signing by Andrew Berry has turned into a home run if Collins can maintain this level of performance all season.
Grant Delpit
Needing a leader to step up in the secondary, Grant Delpit has answered the call. Browns analyst Max Loeb raved about Delpit.
“He has been unbelievable in the best run defense in the NFL,” Loeb said on his show. Ranked 12th out of 123 safeties this season according to PFF, Delpit has been taking the leap this defense needs.