Cleveland Browns Urged To Pursue Veteran Running Back Before 2025 Season
As we quickly approach the 2025 NFL season, the concerns surrounding the Cleveland Browns' running back room continues to grow due to the ongoing off-field issues with rookie Quinshon Judkins.
When discussing the potential Judkins suspension, Honor The Land's Max Loeb floated out the idea that the Browns should pursue running back Jamaal Williams in free agency due to his efficiency in short-yardage situations.
"There are guys that will come in and provide depth [for short-yardage situations], a guy like Jamaal Williams is a big one," Loeb said. "[He's an] awesome locker room guy, people love him and is notorious for the goal-line work, stealing touchdowns from quicker, more explosive guys in those short-yard situations. "I think that could be very cool, I think it makes a lot of sense and financially, that's not going to be an issue for the Cleveland Browns."
After being the backup to former Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones for a good portion of his career, Williams broke out in 2022 with the Detroit Lions. During his impressive season, the veteran back rushed for 1,066 yards and a league-high of 17 touchdowns. However, Williams was handcuffed to poor New Orelans Saints offense for the past two season, rendering him to limited playing time.
Head coach Kevin Stefanski has yet to find a true work horse running back before Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending injury in 2023. However, the Browns did resign former star rusher Kareem Hunt that year, to which they used him as a goal-line back for a majority of the season. If Judkins misses significant time due to the suspension, Williams would be a perfect complimentary back to the team's explosive rushers in Jerome Ford, Dylan Sampson and Pierre Strong Jr.
