What Dillon Gabriel Starting would mean for Cleveland Browns offense
The quarterback situation in Cleveland has the fans calling for change, as the Browns have started the season 1-3. Joe Flacco has not had the magic that led the Browns to the playoffs in 2023, and with two rookie quarterbacks riding the bench, the time is now for a change.
But what would change on offense if one of those quarterbacks were to start in place of Flacco this upcoming week against the Minnesota Vikings?
The Browns selected Dillon Gabriel in the third round of this year's NFL Draft. So far, Gabriel has stepped up and performed well in his limited opportunities for the team.
In his two preseason starts against the Philadephia Eagles and Rams, Gabriel was 25-37 passing the ball for 272 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and a fumble lost. Those turnovers came against the Philadelphia Eagles, while Gabriel tightened it up and took care of the ball vs the Los Angeles Rams.
In his limited chances in the regular season so far, Gabriel has completed three of four passes for 19 yards and a pretty touchdown pass to Dylan Sampson vs the Ravens.
What Should We Expect from the Browns Offense vs. the Vikings?
In his preseason starts, Dillon Gabriel was accurate and on time to his receivers. Gabriel’s favorite target in those games was Jamari Thrash, as he connected with him for seven completions and 85 yards.
Gabriel made the most of his work by going to the short and intermediate portions of the field in those preseason games, but did not log any attempts over 20 air yards.
When facing the Vikings, you have to be wary of Brian Flores, the Vikings' defensive coordinator. Flores has transformed the Vikes defense into one of the best in the NFL, which they like to heat up the quarterback. This season, his blitz rate is 37.4%, which is the third-highest in the NFL.
The Vikings also rank in the top 10 in the NFL in sacks with 11 this season. They also post a stellar pass defense ranking at the top in the league, only allowing 151.5 pass yards per game (3rd fewest), 5.2 pass yards per play (9th fewest), and three passing touchdowns allowed (3rd fewest).
The Browns' offense will be looking to capitalize on the Vikings' weak run defense, which ranks low in the NFL.
Running the rock will be emphasized, especially with the emergence of rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. Look for the Browns to utilize pass plays that require great timing, such as curl routes, slants, and outside breakers, which showcase Gabriel's arm strength and accuracy.
Gabriel is also not afraid to target the middle of the field, so be on the lookout for Harold Fannin Jr., Jamari Thrash, and Jerry Jeudy to get work in that area.