What To Watch For In Cleveland Browns' Preseason Opener Against Panthers
As the 2025 NFL season quickly approaches for the Cleveland Browns, the franchise will play it's first preseason contest this Friday night against the Carolina Panthers. And while we may not see all the starters on the field this week, there are plenty of different story lines to keep track of during the highly-anticipated matchup.
Here's what fans should look out for as the Browns take on the Panthers this Friday.
Shedeur Sanders Gets The Start
After everything that happened with the Browns' quarterback situation this offseason, rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is set to be the starter for the team's first preseason contest.
Despite being listed as Cleveland's No. 4 quarterback in the first depth chart, Sanders now gets an opportunity to play on Friday due to injuries with Kenny Pickett and the organization's third-round pick, Dillon Gabriel. This is a perfect chance for the 2025 fifth-round pick to showcase his abilities to the Browns' coaching staff in a live setting. Cleveland understands that both rookie quarterbacks will need time to develop, which is why Pickett and Joe Flacco remain on the roster. And since the organization does not want to rush either rookie, there should not be pressure on Sanders in the game.
Instead, fans should watch for how the young quarterback operates within head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense. Is he making the correct reads? Is he catching up to the NFL tempo? Does he look comfortable in the pocket? All will be answered during Friday night's contest.
What's Happening With The Run Game?
With the current state of the Browns' running back room in question due to rookie Quinshon Judkins' legal issue, all eyes will be on the rest of the team's running back room. Browns On SI's own Spencer German reported on Thursday that the former Ohio State standout waived his right to a speedy trial, which makes the situation even more interesting ahead of week one.
Currently, the Browns have six running backs that have been featured on the team's first depth chart, with veteran Jerome Ford leading the pack. However, 2025 fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson is trailing behind Ford in the rankings. Sampson is coming off an electric season, as he finished the year with 1,491 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns for the Tennessee Volunteers in 2024. The rookie running back, alongside third-string Pierre Strong Jr., have the opportunity to receive meaningful snaps on Friday.
In addition to the top three backs, Cleveland signed multiple playmakers to fill the void this offseason, including UDFA Ahmani Marshall and veteran Trayveon Williams. Both rusher will get a chance to prove themselves as potential depth pieces throughout the course of the preseason.
Keep An Eye On These Rookies
One of the best parts of the preseason is getting the chance to see the Browns' rookies in action for the first time in the brown and orange.
Outside of Sanders and Sampson on offense, third-round tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and UDFA wide receiver Luke Floreia are two names to watch against the Panthers. Fannin is coming off an incredible season at Bowling Green, totaling 1,555 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during the stretch. And while Floreia may not have an impressive resume like his fellow rookie, both pass catchers have been spectacular throughout training camp.
Looking at the defensive side of the ball, second-round linebacker Carson Schwesinger has clearly stepped up for Cleveland after the injury news of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and the retirement of Jordan Hicks. The 6-foot-3, 242 lbs. UCLA product has already received reps as the defensive's green dot, indicating that he is the voice between the coaches and players on the field. Now, fans will finally get to see Schwesinger live and in action.