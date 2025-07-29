Browns' Rookie Defender Taking On Major Role In Training Camp
As the Cleveland Browns prepare for the 2025 NFL season during training camp, one of the biggest storylines that continues to fly under the radar.
While may fans expected general manager Andrew Berry to use the No. 33 pick in the 2025 Draft on a offensive playmaker, he decided to double-down on defense a select linebacker Carson Schwesinger. And despite the skepticism with the pick, the 22-year-old defensive weapon is already having a major impact throughout training camp after Jordan Hicks announced his returment last week.
As a rookie, Schwesinger has taken over as the green dot on defense during training camp, which means he is the voice between the coaches on the sidelines and the players on the field. It's often rare to see a rookie with such high responsibility, but it's becoming clear that Schwesinger is earning the trust of the coaching staff.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer recently wrote about his thoughts during the Browns' training camp, giving Schwesinger high praise during the period.
"Rookie Carson Schwesinger hit the ground running at linebacker, and the retirement of Jordan Hicks and the injury issue of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah have left the door open for the second-rounder to be a huge part of Jim Schwartz’s defense," Breer wrote. "There’s a good chance he wears the green dot on his helmet and serves as the unit’s traffic controller, which is remarkable for a first-year guy. He’s not just smart, but has also demonstrated his athleticism, length and instincts."
Schwesinger is coming off an impressive season with the UCLA Bruins in 2024, as he finished the year with 100 total tackles, 11 quarterback hurries, four sacks and two interceptions. His ability to be a force in both the run and pass game allows for him play every down and be a leader on defensive side of the ball. At 6-foot-2, 225 lbs., Schwesinger's frame and athleticism is perfect for a prototypical MIKE linebacker in the NFL.
With the current state of the linebacker room heading into the season, the second-round pick is a saving grace to a unit that desperately lacks depth. Outside of Devin Bush at the SAM and newly-signed veteran Jerome Baker, the Browns do not have a lot of experience at the position. But with Schwesinger, there is hope that the rookie can tie the rest of the room together for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Fans Won't Like This Shedeur Sanders Update
MORE: Cleveland Browns Connected to Major Move for 22.5-Sack Defender
MORE: Browns Could Have Intriguing WR Trade With Patriots
MORE: Browns QB Receives Pro Bowl Comparison You Wouldn't Believe
MORE: Browns' Shedeur Sanders Among Top Contenders for Major NFL Award