Why Jerome Ford Will Be A Breakout Player For The Cleveland Browns
Although the return of Nick Chubb is what Cleveland Browns fans are clamoring for, Chubb is currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list headed into the first training camp practice on Thursday. Yes, he was squatting an absurd amount of weight recently for someone returning from a significant knee injury and multiple surgeries. That is different than putting the pads and helmet on and making quick cuts while carrying the football on the field. Not to mention the fact that defenders are trained to take down physical runners like Chubb low, rather than high.
How long will Chubb be out? We honestly still have no clue and the season just keeps getting closer. While he is out, Jerome Ford is once again set to handle the starting running back duties. Upon the return of Chubb, Chubb may be considered the starter, put Ford may spend more time on the field as the organization eases the star ball carrier back into the offense. Even when Chubb is full-go, Ford should still get a majority of the third down work and could be a major factor on special teams.
Recently, Sports Illustrated posed the question to the On SI writers for each NFL team, asking which player would have a breakout season. My response was Jerome Ford, for the very reasons above. Here is why I would like to expand upon that idea.
Was last year Jerome Ford's breakout season? Sort of... but not fully. Due to the Chubb injury so early in the season, the young backup running back was thrust into a starting role much sooner than anyone ever expected. Ford did a lot of learning while on the job and flashed the potential of what he can do. Despite flashes of big play ability as a receiver and as a runner, Ford was not consistently picking up positive yardage. Some of that probably had to do with the offensive line not opening up rushing lanes later in the season due to so many injuries. Part of that had to do with the developing vision and patience of Ford.
Ford only managed to average 4.0 yards per carry, which is a skewed number because several massive runs boosts that average. This was different from the five or more yards per carry that Browns fans have come to expect with Nick Chubb.
Ford does have a chance to breakout from being looked at as a good player to being looked at as a difference maker and great player. If he can consistently gain five yards on the ground behind a healthy offensive line at the start of the year, that would be a major step in the right direction. Whether Ford is the starter for two weeks, five weeks or even 10 weeks, it won't be an issue if he is gaining yards, moving the chains and scoring touchdowns.
When Chubb does return, most of his action should be coming on first and second downs anyway. Ford is an excellent compliment as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, specifically on third down. He displays pretty reliable hands and has the quickness and speed to do some damage after the catch.
With the new kickoff rule in the NFL, teams will be taking kick returns more seriously due to the much higher chance of game-breaking returns. If the Browns place an explosive playmaker like Ford back there to return kicks, then Cleveland could regularly be looking at excellent starting field position.
If Ford becomes an asset as a runner, receiver and returner this season for the Cleveland Browns, then he will no longer just be Chubb's backup, but a major part of the team's future. That would be his real breakout season and it could very well happen here in 2024.