Why Shedeur Sanders may not be the answer for Cleveland Browns
In Week 6, the Cleveland Browns lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-9, falling to 1-5 on the season. The Steelers maintain their dominance over the Browns in recent years, especially at home during the regular season, as the Browns haven’t won in Pittsburgh since 2003.
The main struggle for Cleveland continues to be the offense, as it came into this game, they were averaging just 14.6 points per game, which was tied for the least in the NFL. After scoring 9 in this game, the Browns are now averaging 13.6 points per game. Tennessee was tied with Cleveland at 14.6, but after Sunday, when Tennessee scored 10 against Las Vegas, the Browns now stand alone in the fewest points per game through Week 6.
The offensive line has been an issue worth noting, as there have been several injuries to starting tackles and backup tackles like Dawand Jones, who is missing the season, and Jack Conklin, who has dealt with injuries his entire time with Cleveland, Cornelius Lucas, who was ruled out before the game started, and finally, newly acquired tackle Cam Robinson suffered a knee injury in the loss.
These injuries and the shake-up in starters could be the reason the Browns allow the 3rd highest pressure rate this season at 39.8%. The team also allows the fourth most QB pressures this season, at 84 through six weeks.
So why should another quarterback change be on the horizon for the Browns? The quarterback circus that has been in Cleveland for a while, especially this season, should not continue, at least not yet.
If Shedeur Sanders were to start soon, the situation he would be taking over is likely setting him up for failure. As Dillon Gabriel is just two starts into his NFL career, there is no reason to move on to Sanders at this point in time. Gabriel seemed to find some chemistry with the number one receiver, Jerry Jeudy, who did not return the favor with two more drops in the Pittsburgh game, two of five total that the Browns had.
With the inconsistency of the offensive line and the pass catchers this season, the job of the quarterback just gets harder every week.
If you try to find the spot that Shedeur could start in the future, you could look to November 9th against the New York Jets after the bye week.
Given how much this offense has struggled with Flacco and now Gabriel at the helm, it is hard to see how a rookie quarterback could come in and ignite it.
We have seen Sanders step in and produce in his preseason start against Carolina, but with the other factors that are pulling this offense down, a quarterback change may be the least of their worries.