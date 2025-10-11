Former Cleveland Browns' All-Pro just sees a "backup" in Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel’s second NFL regular season start is just around the corner, but opinions are still divided regarding his debut for the Cleveland Browns last weekend. And, not everybody is sold on the third-round rookie just yet.
This time it was Josh Cribbs, a three-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2009, who weighed in during his weekly show, "The Top Dawgs Show," on the BIGPLAY Sports Network.
“I didn’t see elite. I saw a backup,” commented Cribbs, who played wide receiver in the NFL while becoming one of the league’s greatest of all time at returning kickoffs, after playing quarterback for Kent State.
Cribbs argued that, while Gabriel showed some efficiency during his debut as a starter in London against the Vikings, ultimately “they didn’t win,” and the Oregon product “had opportunities to have success and he didn’t always come through.”
A member of the Hall of Fame’s All-2000s Team, Cribbs did recognize certain progress from Gabriel, compared to the preseason.
“With the offensive gameplan that he had, I felt like when it wasn’t there, he made the smart decision not to throw a pick like he did in preseason. So he’s learned, he’s matured. He was the guy to be in that spot... I saw somebody that created a different spark and changed the game enough so that other than [Joe] Flacco, he didn’t have to sit there and deliver passes in the pocket because of his size, they moved him out quite a few times. He ran up the hole quite a few times. And, oh, he had a back that he could hand out, hand the ball off and create a lot of offense, which was most of the offense.”
However, Cribbs also acknowledged that the Browns emphasized not putting too much on the rookie’s plate, saying “his grade is a C because what was expected of him was small and what he did was efficient.”
It’s hard to blame Cleveland for choosing to operate an uncomplicated gameplan for Gabriel in his first regular season outing as a starter, especially one that can move him around in order to create passing lanes that might not be there just standing in the pocket at 5-11. The Browns need to build up Gabriel’s confidence in himself and his teammates before asking him to do more complex things, and being “efficient” is certainly not a bad thing, considering the state of the quarterback position under Flacco at the start of the season.
Although Cribbs is right in stating that Gabriel could’ve done more to avert another defeat for the Browns, it’s hard to pin this on the passer when Cleveland’s usually solid defense showed some clear fracture lines in the final moments of the Vikings’ victory.
One thing is for sure: Gabriel will be pushed harder in his second start -- by his own coaches mainly -- but by the Steelers’ vaunted defense as well. If he can stay “efficient” enough to keep Cleveland in position to steal a win on the road at Pittsburgh, then he’s probably going to getter a better grade from Cribbs this time around.