Why the Cleveland Browns could be on the verge of turning their season around
The Browns got off to a rough start to their 2025 campaign. Outside of a surprising win against the Green Bay Packers, Browns fans haven’t had much to feel good or get excited about.
However, this fate might be soon changing.
With Dillon Gabriel fresh off his second start in Pittsburgh, he will look to build consistency with the offense in his first home start Sunday against the also 1-5 Miami Dolphins. Another big help in the quarterback room is the definitive move to unload Joe Flacco, and allow former Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to serve as the new backup quarterback.
With both the starting and backup quarterback being cemented for the foreseeable future, the offense can find solace in knowing these guys will be the quarterbacks for the rest of the year, barring some unforeseen circumstances. This could prove especially helpful for David Njoku and Jerry Jeudy, who have both struggled to find consistency in the early stages of this season.
Other players that could also find themselves benefitting from this newfound consistency would include rookies Quinshon Judkins, who has been tremendous in his first few starts, and Dylan Sampson who has shown flashes of tremendous speed, especially in instances of catching the ball in open space.
Not to mention the defense which has been phenomenal in their own right. Myles Garrett will continue to do Myles Garrett things. The recent Greg Newsome trade could also help bolster the secondary, by bringing in some help for Denzel Ward, in the form of man-coverage specialist Tyson Campbell from the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Plus impressive rookie performances from both pass rushing DT Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger at linebacker. As well as, what could be a career year from the defensive tackle opposite of Graham in Maliek Collins.
With the defense humming under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, we can expect the defense as a whole to be just as highly touted as they were in 2023, as long as the offense can give them something to work with.
In addition, out of the Browns next five opponents, three teams have just one win and one team has only two wins. Making these next five games vitally important to establishing identity, finding consistency, and obviously getting in the win column.
If all of these pieces can culminate within Kevin Stefanski’s system, this team could be one of the youngest, most dangerous squads in the entire NFL. With a bit of work, and perhaps a win streak with a weak upcoming schedule, the Browns can certainly make a Wild Card/playoff push in an AFC conference that is the weakest it has been in years.