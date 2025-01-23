Why The Cleveland Browns Must Avoid This QB At Pick No. 2 In 2025 NFL Draft
After a misreble 3-14 season in 2024, the Cleveland Browns are once again on the hunt for a franchise quarterback.
Cleveland went all-in on quarterback Deshaun Watson, as the struggling organization wanted a game changer at the helm of their offense. The move clearly did not work out for general manager Andrew Berry, but many fans believe that former Alabama Crimson Tide standout Jalen Milroe could be the answer.
The redshirt junior quarterback was easily one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in all of college football over the past two seasons. Milroe finished his collegiate career with 6,016 passing yards and 45 touchdowns, while also adding over 1,000 yards and 33 touchdowns on the ground. At 6-foot-2, 225 lbs., the former Alabama star possesses incredible tools: a strong arm, lighting-fast speed, and a running style similar to Baltimore Ravens' running back Derrick Henry.
In addition to his sky-high potential, Milroe has a connection with newly-promoted offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. In the young prospect's first year as the starter for the Crimson Tide, Rees was the play caller. Milroe had his best season under Rees in 2023, as he threw for 2,839 yards and 23 touchdowns while maintaining a career-best 65.6 completion percentage.
However, fans must consider that head coach Kevin Stefanski will still have a voice in the offense. Stefanski told reports on Thursday that he will be calling plays with Rees as the offensive coordinator.
With Stefanski still involved in the offense, selecting Milroe with the No. 2 pick would be a mistake for the Browns. Alabama's offense style in 2024 focused on spreading out the receivers and letting Milroe utilize his legs. Cleveland tried this type of offense with quarterback Deshaun Watson and quickly failed. Stefanski's best season came under veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who excelled under a heavy play-action offense that emphasizes timing and accuracy.
Cleveland, despite their need for a franchise quarterback, should not feel obligated to take a QB in this weak class with the No. 2 pick. There are other needs that the Browns could use their first round pick on in this upcoming draft.
Now, if Milroe falls to day two or three, that would be a better spot to take the young quarterback. Instead of having the label of a "first-round player", Milroe would simply be a shot-in-the-dark pick and be a young talent with high-end traits that could develop. This was the case for Green Bay Packers' quarterback Malik Willis, who was selected in round three of the 2022 NFL Draft and has managed to look good under head coach Matt LaFleur.