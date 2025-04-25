Deion Sanders Fires Hilarious Shot at Cleveland Browns QB
The Cleveland Browns opted not to select a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft, instead opting to trade down for Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick.
Of course, the Browns may very well take a signal-caller on Day 2. Cleveland has the top pick of the second round on Friday night, and guess who is still on the board? Shedeur Sanders.
Well, Shedeur and his father, Hall-of-Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, were caught discussing Cleveland's quarterback situation, and in the process, Deion took a hilarious—and friendly—shot at Joe Flacco.
When Shedeur mentioned that the Browns have Flacco under center, Deion said, "Flacco's my age." But at the end of the video, Deion qualified his statement by saying that he likes Flacco.
Of course, Flacco is not exactly Deion's age. He is 17 years his junior, actually, as Flacco is 40 years old. Cleveland signed the former Super Bowl champion in free agency earlier this offseason, bringing him back for a second go-around with the Browns.
Flacco became a fan favorite in Cleveland after leading the Browns to a playoff appearance in 2023, taking over as the starting quarterback late in the second half of the season and ultimately winning the Comeback Player of the Year award.
Last year, the University of Delaware product played for the Indianapolis Colts, making eight appearances and six starts. During that time, he threw for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 65.3 percent of his passes.
Chances are, Flacco's presence will not stop Cleveland from taking a quarterback on Friday evening so long as the Browns like who is available.
