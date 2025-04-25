Cleveland Browns Receive Shedeur Sanders Prediction Before Second Round
The Cleveland Browns didn't take Shedeur Sanders in the first round of the NFL Draft, but you know what? No one else did, either.
That has left Sanders right under the Browns' noses on Day 2 of the draft Friday evening, as Cleveland will open things up with the top pick of the second round.
So, will the Browns opt to select Sanders and make him their franchise quarterback? Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic thinks so, projecting Cleveland to nab the Colorado Buffaloes superstar with the 33rd overall pick.
"It should not come as a shock to people who paid close attention that Sanders fell out of the first round, nor that Jaxson Dart was selected ahead of him. That said, Sanders and Dart were very close with regard to the QB2/QB3 discussion," Baumgardner wrote. "If Cleveland can use the extra picks it acquired Thursday to fortify its rebuild and give Sanders time to grow, this could be a great fit."
Sanders was widely viewed as a top-three overall pick just a couple of months ago, but his stock took a massive hit ever since. While some likened him to Patrick Mahomes, others were not exactly crazy about his ceiling, and you do have to wonder if all of the media attention may have also resulted in Sanders slipping.
Regardless, the Browns have the opportunity to select the 23-year-old, who is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he led the country in completion percentage and also threw 37 touchdown passes.
Cleveland absolutely has some other needs it must address, but it will be very difficult for the Browns to pass on Sanders in Round 2.
