Cleveland Browns Have Perfect Trade-Down Partner in New York Jets
The Cleveland Browns own two picks very early in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday evening (Nos. 33 and 36), and it's beginning to look like they won't be taking Shedeur Sanders with either of them.
But there is another team that would almost surely love to come away with Sanders: the New York Jets, who are currently slated to pick 42nd.
Here's the thing, though: there are two teams in front of the Jets—the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 37 and the New Orleans Saints at No. 40—who will probably both be looking to nab Sanders. That's especially in the case of the Saints, who just lost Derek Carr for the season.
That means New York may have to trade up to snatch Sanders, and if the Browns are dead set on not taking the Colorado Buffaloes superstar, they could very well send the 36th overall pick to the Jets in exchange for even more draft capital.
Remember: Cleveland already traded the No. 2 pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday evening, and the 36th selection was part of that package. The Browns could move down six spots to No. 42 and still land an impact player while also accumulating more assets in the process.
The Jets would then be able to pick up a potential franchise quarterback. Yes, they signed Justin Fields to a two-year deal in free agency, but he is now on his third NFL team since entering the league in 2021. There's a reason for that, and New York is almost certainly considering a signal-caller here.
It would be a very wise move for a Cleveland squad that needs to fill as many holes as possible, and it's obviously much easier to do that with more picks at your disposal.
