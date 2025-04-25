Browns Insider Drops Major Shedeur Sanders Hint Before Round 2
The Cleveland Browns own the first pick of the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday evening, and after not selecting a quarterback on Day 1, many feel that the Browns will ultimately take Shedeur Sanders at No. 33.
It makes too much sense, right? After all, Cleveland desperately needs a quarterback, and Sanders is definitely the most talented one remaining in this class.
However, Browns insider Brad Stainbrook has dropped a big hint that may indicate Cleveland is not planning on snatching Sanders.
Obviously, we won't know for sure until the Browns officially reveal their pick, but this makes it sound like Cleveland will not be selecting Sanders, or any signal-caller for that matter.
Is this the right move? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: the 2026 NFL Draft class is set to have a much better group of quarterbacks than this year, so perhaps the Browns are simply kicking the can further down the road.
Cleveland swung a trade for Kenny Pickett and also signed Joe Flacco in free agency, so it stands to reason that the Browns are comfortable heading into 2025 with their current situation under center.
Does that mean Cleveland is planning on shooting for Arch Manning next April? It remains to be seen, but it's becoming increasingly obvious that the Browns are not too keen on this year's quarterback class, even with such a glaring need at the position.
If Cleveland does pass on Sanders, it may become one of the biggest regrets in franchise history. We'll see what happens.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Deion Sanders Fires Hilarious Shot at Cleveland Browns QB
MORE: Browns Receive Tough Take After First Round of NFL Draft
MORE: Cleveland Browns Receive Shedeur Sanders Prediction Before Second Round
MORE: Jon Gruden Sends Head-Turning Message About Browns-Jaguars Blockbuster Trade
MORE: 5 Impact Targets Browns Must Consider on Day 2 of NFL Draft