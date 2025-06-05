Cleveland Browns May Have Big Plan with New Wide Receiver
With the Cleveland Browns' OTA workouts wrapping up on Thursday, fans are finally beginning to hear more about newly-signed wide receiver Diontae Johnson and his potential role with the team in 2025.
According to a report from Browns' insider Mary Kay Cabot, special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone believes that Johnson could be a player that the team factors in the return game.
“In 2019, I was at his pro day at Toledo scouting [Diontae Johnson] and another player that I ended up signing in Indy, Ashton Dolan,” Ventrone said. “But yeah, he’s had production in his career. Super good, like great hands, has really good ability to make [guys] miss quick and fast, good vision. So he’ll definitely be a guy that we’ll factor in [the return game].”
While Johnson has only logged 29 punt returns throughout his seven-year NFL career, the 28-year-old veteran has been productive when put on special teams. In 2019, Johnson had 20 punt return attempts and managed to rack up 248 return yards and one touchdown.
If the Browns decide to use Johnson in this role, the franchise would finally be able to have some stability within their return game. Last year, wide receivers Jaelon Darden and James Proche III split time as Cleveland's punt returners, totaling a combined 406 return yards on 41 attempts.
However, the concerns surrounding Johnson as of now are not how he will be used next season, rather if he will be used by the Browns. The former Pro Bowl receiver has yet to show up to voluntary OTAs, which is worrisome for a new addition to the team. Obviously, with OTAs being voluntary workouts, fans should not be quick to overreact, as Cleveland's mandatory veteran minicamp is set to take place from Jun 10-12.
