Browns Connected to Blockbuster QB Trade That Makes No Sense At All
The Cleveland Browns have acquired four new quarterbacks this offseason, creating quite the competition heading into training camp.
It's an interesting mix, too, as the Browns traded for a relative outcast in Kenny Pickett, signed a wily veteran in Joe Flacco and then drafted a pair of signal-callers in Dillon Gabriel and Joe Flacco.
The general consensus has been that one of Flacco or Pickett will win the starting job and that whoever doesn't will be traded elsewhere, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler actually feels that Cleveland may try to add another veteran quarterback into the fray.
Fowler does have the Browns moving Pickett, but for another quarterback. In a recent trade proposal, Fowler suggested that Cleveland sends Pickett, a sixth-round draft pick and cash considerations to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for Kirk Cousins and a sixth-rounder.
"This destination always made the most sense for Cousins, who has a long history with Browns coach Kevin Stefanski from their time together in Minnesota," Fowler wrote. "After going through OTAs and minicamp, the Browns might realize they need another veteran to compete for the starting job. Cleveland currently has Joe Flacco, rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, and Pickett competing for the QB1 spot with Deshaun Watson out (Achilles)."
It just seems hard to imagine that the Browns would even consider this at this point, especially taking into account that Cousins has three years remaining on his monster contract. Why would Cleveland want to take on that financial burden? Fowler does qualify his idea by saying the Falcons could front $17.5 million of Cousins' guaranteed money for next season, but what about 2026 and 2027?
The Browns had been floated as a potential trade destination for Cousins earlier in the offseason, but that was before they landed both Pickett and Flacco. Not only that, but Cleveland may wish to play one of Sanders or Gabriel at some point in 2025, and Cousins would get in the way of that.
At this point, adding yet another older signal-caller makes absolutely no sense for the Browns. Especially one with that kind of money coming to him.
