Browns Linked to Trade for Texans Weapon Needing Change of Scenery
The Cleveland Browns have not done a whole lot to address their ailing receiving corps this offseason. In fact, they have done next to nothing.
Outside of signing veteran Diontae Johnson, who played for three different teams last year, the Browns haven't made a single addition to their wide receiver room, which is definitely concerning.
Of course, Cleveland entered free agency with a miserable financial situation, so it wasn't like the Browns could splurge, but they could have at least spent an NFL Draft pick on a receiver. Inexplicably, they chosen not to.
Now, Cleveland finds itself in a precarious position, especially considering that it may want to turn the offense over to one of its two rookie quarterbacks at some point in 2025.
Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network has suggested that the Browns swing a trade, and he has them making a move for Houston Texans receiver John Metchie.
"John Metchie III could be available after Houston loaded up on receivers this offseason," Austin wrote. "Metchie’s career has started slowly with 40 catches, 412 yards, and one score in two seasons. But after overcoming leukemia, he’s shown grit and growth. He’s not a star, but Metchie would get more chances in Cleveland and potentially carve out a meaningful role. "
Metchie was originally selected by the Texans in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft and missed his entire rookie campaign due to his aforementioned illness. He has unfortunately shown very little since then, with his most productive year coming last season when he caught 24 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown.
Perhaps a change of scenery is what the University of Alabama product needs, but whether or not the Browns could actually represent that needed change is another question entirely.
Given how deep this draft class was at wide receiver, it just feels like Cleveland missed a golden opportunity to add a nice piece going forward.
