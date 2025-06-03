Browns' Polarizing Weapon Slammed With Disrespectful Prediction
The Cleveland Browns have a plethora of questions to answer on the offensive side of the ball heading into the 2025 NFL campaign, and those concerns go beyond the quarterback position.
Perhaps most notably, the Browns have an incredibly shaky receiving corps, with very little proven depth behind Pro Bowl wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
Cleveland didn't select a receiver in the NFL Draft, and the only move it made in free agency at that spot was signing Diontae Johnson, who played for three teams last season.
You would think that Johnson, who does have a Pro Bowl campaign under his belt, would be able to at least nail down a job as one of the Browns' top three wide outs going into next year, but Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus don't think that will be the case.
Wasserman and Chadwick predicted Cleveland's starting lineup for 2025, and at wide receiver, they have Jeudy, Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash occupying the first three slots on the depth chart. Johnson's name is not even mentioned.
While Tillman did show flashes before going down with a concussion in Week 12 last season, Thrash amassed a grand total of three catches for 22 yards in 2024. The fact that Johnson is not even expected to beat out Thrash for a job speaks volumes of how far the 28-year-old has fallen.
Perhaps Johnson will rebound and have a big year next fall. Talent has never been his problem, after all. But the fact that the Browns paid so little attention to the wide receiver position over the last several months has been worrisome, to say the least.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns QB Sends Stern Message to Shedeur Sanders, Competitors
MORE: Analyst Exposes Brutal Reason for Browns' Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft Slide
MORE: Cleveland Browns Predicted to Make Tough RB Decision
MORE: Why are the Browns Waiting to Make this Painfully Obvious Roster Move?
MORE: Shocking Trade for Pro Bowl WR Could Emerge for Cleveland Browns