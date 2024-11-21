Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Week 12 Inactives
Germain Ifedi will be the Cleveland Browns starting left tackle against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football.
Ifedi took over for an injured Dawand Jones in Week 11, after Jones went down with a season-ending broken ankle. Now he'll start in place of the 2023 fourth-round pick.
In the short week leading up to the divisional showdown, there was optimism that the 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills could potentially reclaim the left tackle spot after battling a knee injury throughout the season. Wills was listed as a limited participant at practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before being ruled out officially on the team's Week 12 participation report.
This marks the sixth game Wills will miss due to the ongoing knee ailment. After losing Jones for the season last week the team also signed tackle Geron Christian to the active roster to help bolster their depth at the position, The short week was too quick of a turnaround to make him active for Thursday night though.
Along with Wills, tight end Geoff Swaim was ruled out by the Browns this week while dealing with a concussion. The team elevated practice squad tight end Blake Whiteheart to the active roster prior to kickoff.
Along with Wills and Swaim, Cleveland's full inactive list includes:
QB Bailey Zappe (emergency QB)
RB D'Onta Foreman
CB Chigozie Anusiem
T Jedrick Wills
TE Geoff Swaim
Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers had already ruled out CB Cory Trice and pass rusher Alex Highsmith ahead of Thursday night. The Steelers list of inactives features:
QB Kyle Allen (emergency QB)
WR Scott Miller
RB Jonathan Ward
LB Alex Highsmith
G Max Scharping