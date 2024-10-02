Here's How Good Browns Star Myles Garrett Has Been Despite Injuries
Cleveland Browns superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett has been dealing with some very concerning injuries through the early portion of the 2024 NFL season.
He has been dealing with multiple nagging injuries, but the most serious is what he's dealing with due to his feet. Basically, he's playing hobbled. Garrett has even acknowledged that offseason surgery may be in his future due to the issue.
Despite the pain he is playing through, Garrett has been absolutely elite once again.
Cody Suek of Browns Film Breakdown recently revealed three insane statistics about Garrett this season that show just how good he has been despite the injuries he's playing through.
According to Suek, Garrett ranks first in QB pressure rate, first in quick QB pressures, and tied for first in pass-rush grade.
Clearly, those are numbers that are off the charts. Any healthy player would dream of playing the way that Garrett has been playing. The fact that he has played so well despite the injuries shows just how good he truly is and continues to be.
So far in the four games he has played this season, Garrett has been a monster once again. He has totaled nine tackles, four sacks, and two forced fumbles.
Garrett has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Browns' defense so far this season.
Throughout his career, he has proven himself to be one of the most talented pass-rushers in NFL history. At 28 years old, he has a chance to continue rising in the all-time record books at his position.
Now, Cleveland needs to get back on track as a team. They are just 1-3 entering Week 5 and badly need a win when they take on the Washington Commanders.
While the season has not gone as planned, the Browns have the talent to turn things around. They need to come together as a team and play up to their potential.
Hopefully, they'll be able to do just that this week against the Commanders. Garrett will have to continue being a huge part of turning things around both on the field with his skill-set and as a leader. He's more than capable of handling that role.