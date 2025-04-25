Jon Gruden Sends Head-Turning Message About Browns-Jaguars Blockbuster Trade
The Cleveland Browns were on the clock with the second overall pick and an opportunity to select potential superstar Travis Hunter. Instead of selecting Hunter, the same general manager who compared Hunter to Shohei Ohtani, struck a deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars to move back to pick number five.
On the surface, the trade shocked pretty much everyone watching the draft. So many, me included, had become infatuated with Hunter and dreamed of him scoring a touchdown and then intercepting a pass on the next possession.
Instead, Cleveland acquired the No. 5 pick, the 36th overall pick and Jacksonville’s first-round pick in next year’s draft. Many scratched their heads, but not former NFL Coach turned Barstool Personality Jon Gruden.
Many people are totally turned off by the trade, and that is understandable. I think the truth falls in between total despair and a great move. The Browns acquired so much draft capital, and with where their roster and their cap is at, it is exactly what they needed to do.
The next challenge is to hit on those picks when they come up. When you make a bold move like that, you cannot miss going forward. With their newly acquired fifth pick in the draft, the Browns selected Mason Graham, a defensive tackle from Michigan.
Graham is as close to a can’t-miss prospect as you could get. I do not believe that he has stardom in his future, but he has the tools and the skill to be a guy in the league for a very long time.
It wasn’t the sexy move, but Cleveland made the right move falling back at two. The sad truth is that this roster is not ready for Hunter and he would have largely gone to waste. This was the first indication that it may get worse in Cleveland before it gets better, but that’s nothing Browns fans aren't used to.