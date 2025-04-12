Looking Back at Browns QB Joe Flacco’s Best Performances From 2023’s Magical Run
Flacco-Fever came over the Cleveland Browns in the Winter of 2023 and no Browns fan has ever been the same since.
After Cleveland’s quarterback room was decimated thanks to injuries, the Browns called on then 38-year-old Joe Flacco to be their savior and he came through. After losing his first start against the Los Angeles Rams, he ripped off four straight wins to propel Cleveland to its first playoff berth since 2020.
His six-game stretch was filled with wildly magical moments. For the first time in a long time, Browns fans felt that they had a quarterback that could lead them to a playoff run based solely on his arm talent alone.
Here are the five best Flacco moments from that magical season.
5. Flacco Finds Jerome Ford for a 24-Yard Touchdown On His First Drive As a Brown
Flacco marched the Browns right down the field in Los Angeles and Kevin Stefanski dialed up an old-school play action that resulted in six points. The Browns faked a run to the left and Ford just continued up the sidelines cut completely loose. Flacco put it on him and every Browns fan raised an eyebrow thinking maybe he still has something in the tank.
4. Flacco Connects with David Njoku for a 34-yard Touchdown Against Jacksonville
It was Joe’s first touchdown in his new home building. On Cleveland’s opening drive, it had third and one, and again, Stefanski reached into his bag of play-action to get on the board. Cleveland went with a heavy package and faked the run up the middle. Tight end David Njoku released to the second level and was totally forgotten about and Flacco hit him and pandemonium struck downtown Cleveland.
3. Amari Cooper’s Record Setting Game in Houston
Nothing could stop Flacco and Amari Cooper in the Browns’ first trip to Houston. They carved up the Texans to the tune of 11 connections for 265 yards and two touchdowns. They were special that day in Houston
2. Joe Flacco Finds Amari Cooper for Ridiculous 51-Yard Touchdown Against Chicago
This was the play Clevelanders will remember for a very long time. The Browns were struggling against the Chicago Bears and in a last-ditch effort, Flacco found his man, Amari Cooper for a 51-yard touchdown to give the Browns a lead over the Bears.
The throw that Flacco made was between three defenders and after catching it, Cooper turned up the sidelines for a jaw-dropping touchdown.
1. Joe Flacco Connects With Jerome Ford for a Magical 51-Yard Touchdown Against the Jets
Cleveland needed one more win against the short-handed New York Jets to clinch a spot in the playoffs. They responded with a 300-yard passing first half that was capped with a magical play by Flacco and Ford.
He broke the pocket and when he got to the edge, saw that Ford had detached from his defender, he put the ball on him and Ford did the rest. That night in Cleveland is one Browns fans will never forget.
Joe Flacco provided Browns fans with more memories in just six games than they have had in years. His re-signing doesn’t mean that Cleveland is now a Super Bowl contender, but it does mean that they have a fan favorite under center, someone they can all get behind