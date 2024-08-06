Ridiculous New York Giants Trade Idea Suggested for Browns QB Deshaun Watson
The Cleveland Browns are heading into the 2024 NFL season with big hopes of Deshaun Watson turning things around and finally playing up to his potential since the trade to acquire him.
However, along with those hopes comes major pressure on Watson. If he is unable to put together a strong campaign this year, he could very well find himself on his way out.
Recently, an NFL writer suggested a ridiculous trade idea that the New York Giants would be a potential suitor for Watson. While one can never say never, the idea doesn't make sense at all.
Marissa Meyers of The Wright Way Network, which is part of the USA Today Sports Digital Properties group of websites, had this to say about the Giants being a potential trade suitor for Watson.
“The New York Giants are in a spot where they need to have a successful season as Brian Daboll could be on the hot seat, same with the rest of the coaching staff. Since giving Daniel Jones his extension he has not lived up to expectations and has held the Giants back on offense. They can’t afford the time to see if he can fully develop into their franchise quarterback or not, making it essential to trade for a better quarterback.”
Why This Idea Makes Absolutely Zero Sense
Simply looking at the basics of the idea makes the trade idea not make sense.
New York is already in a bad situation when it comes to quarterback money. They signed Daniel Jones to a monstrous contract and are still paying the price. The idea that they would want to add another quarterback with huge money left on his deal doesn't add up.
Add in the fact that the Browns would only want to trade Watson if he has a third straight down season makes it even more unlikely.
The Giants would likely have zero interest in pursuing an aging quarterback coming off of three bad years with the money he's owed for two more years. Instead, they would be best served looking to the 2025 NFL Draft or a trade for a young quarterback for the future.
While no one can count out New York making any specific move completely, the idea that they would want to trade for Watson just does not make sense in any way, shape, or form.