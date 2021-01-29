13 Senior Bowl Fits For the Browns

This year's Senior Bowl features a number of players that could fit the direction the Cleveland Browns are headed on both sides of the ball. 13 of them stand out.

In the unique environment of this year's NFL Draft dealing with the pandemic, the Senior Bowl is one of the few opportunities teams will have to meet with players face to face, so it's a valuable event for the Cleveland Browns. It's also an opportunity to get to talk to players before they are coached on how to approach meetings, which can provide a more authentic experience.

This year, the Browns have a more specific shopping list compared to years past with fewer needs on the team to address. They can't really fit an offensive lineman on the team for example, but there are still a number of prospects that could be good fits for the Browns on both sides of the ball.

Demetric Felton, RB UCLA - Smaller back that is a legitimate receiver in the same vein as a player like Olamide Zaccheaus at Virginia, now with the Atlanta Falcons. Extremely quick, has enough speed and gives linebackers fits. The one thing worth watching in that dreadful UCLA offense.

Tylan Wallace, WR Oklahoma State - Prolific receiver who got to show he's far more than just a deep threat. He showed off route running prowess creating separation at will.

Shi Smith, WR South Carolina - Hasn't gotten a ton of attention this year in part because South Carolina was a mess. Nevertheless, Smith had elite production and while he may not be a pure burner, he gets open and is a threat after the catch.

Cade Johnson, WR South Dakota State - Dominated at the FCS level. There's a Jarvis Landryish quality to him in terms of his ability to find ways to get open and catch passes.

Marquez Stevenson, WR Houston - So much attention is being paid to players like D'Wayne Eskridge, but Stevenson is a burner in his own right with more size at the position.

Grant Stuard, LB Houston - Former safety that has grown into a linebacker. He just flies around trying to make a mess, which could be what the Browns want in that position.

Monty Rice, LB Georgia - Did not participate this week, but Rice is a smart player that has some similarities to Jacob Phillips.

Thomas Graham Jr., CB Oregon - Did not play this year and had an up and down week, but offers great size and tremendous physical ability for the position. He's relentless, both in his effort and chiding the opponent.

Aaron Robinson, CB UCF - Bama transfer that had a terrific season with great size and speed for the position.

Robert Rochell, CB Central Arkansas - Despite shrinking over two inches from his listed height, Rochell is a productive corner with good tape that could be had later in the draft.

Richie Grant, S UCF - After three outstanding seasons, Grant is one of the best combo safeties in the draft, which fits the Browns extremely well.

Hamsah Nasirildeen, S Florida State - This week allowed Nasilrildeen to keep showing the health of his knee coming off of the ACL, but he's a potential rover fit that should thrive near the line of scrimmage.

JaCoby Stevens, S LSU - The Browns may not be in a hurry to take anyone from LSU with the fiasco that's been going on there, but Stevens was a productive rover for them.

