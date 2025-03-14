Analyst Proposes Nightmare Scenario for Browns' QB Situation
The Cleveland Browns have quite a mess at the quarterback position right now, but the good news is they have time to get it all sorted out.
But will they actually do that, though?
The Browns have already swung a trade for Kenny Pickett, and rumor has it that they are also trying to acquire a veteran like Kirk Cousins or Russell Wilson. They also own the No. 2 overall pick of the NFL Draft, so they can draft a quarterback, as well.
However, ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has revealed a nightmare scenario for Cleveland: the potential of Pickett actually being the Browns' Week 1 starter.
"There's a chance Pickett ends up being the opening day starter," Orlovsky wrote. "I'm curious to see what the Browns do with a few more big-name free agents still out there and Deshaun Watson out because of a retorn Achilles. But Pickett gives them a chance to compete, despite a 15-14 career touchdown-to-interception ratio with the Steelers and Eagles."
Does Pickett really give Cleveland a chance to compete? The Browns went 3-14 this past season, and they haven't added any weapons via free agency. What gives Orlovsky any reason to believe that Pickett would really be a whole lot better than Jameis Winston?
Here's the thing: a world does exist in which Cleveland doesn't add Cousins or Wilson but still drafts a quarterback next month. Then, Pickett could open 2025 as the starter and eventually give way to the rookie signal-caller at some point during the season.
That actually wouldn't be so bad. But rolling with Pickett with no other answers on the roster is unquestionably nightmare fuel for Browns fans.
